Hamas’s refusal to compromise preceded IDF strikes, Israeli jets target ex-Syrian army outposts

IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir conducts situation assessment and tour of security zone in Syria, March 9, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF targeted former Syrian army outposts in the central Homs province, two security sources said on Tuesday.

The jets bombed army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin south of Homs city in central Syria, the sources said.

The military did not immediately comment on Tuesday's strikes, but it previously reported similar attacks, which it said targeted military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment.