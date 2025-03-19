Hamas’s refusal to compromise preceded IDF strikes, Israeli jets target ex-Syrian army outposts
Last week while operating in Syria, the IDF said it would “continue operations to eliminate any threat and strengthen the defense of the State of Israel and its citizens.”
The IDF targeted former Syrian army outposts in the central Homs province, two security sources said on Tuesday.
The jets bombed army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin south of Homs city in central Syria, the sources said.
The jets bombed army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin south of Homs city in central Syria, the sources said.

The military did not immediately comment on Tuesday's strikes, but it previously reported similar attacks, which it said targeted military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment.
Hamas’s refusal to compromise preceded IDF strikes, sources say
In Israel, there is hope that the US will now apply pressure on the mediators and that the mediators will then apply pressure on Hamas.
In the hours before the IDF nighttime strike against Hamas in Gaza, Israel received an update from the mediators and the negotiation team that Hamas is refusing to compromise on the hostage talks, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
"The de facto leader of Hamas, Mohammed Sinwar [Yahya Sinwar's brother], is placing obstacles in the attempts to reach agreements," the source said. "Hamas is currently refusing to release hostages according to the Witkoff proposal."
IDF delivers swift blow: 80 Gaza targets destroyed in 10 minutes
The air force struck around 80 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in approximately 10 minutes from 2:10-2:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) started at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday to conduct dozens of extensive airstrikes specifically on mid-level Hamas commanders in Gaza and some senior Hamas political officials, but did not target senior Hamas military commanders like Mohammed Sinwar, who might be holding Israeli hostages nearby.
The strikes ended a nearly two-month ceasefire with Hamas since January 19 after the sides had failed for nearly three weeks to bridge disagreements about moving from phase one of hostage negotiations to phase two.
Hamas gathered forces during ceasefire for attempted invasion into Israel - report
Israel's security forces have identified a sharp increase in Hamas's efforts to carry out attacks against the IDF in Gaza.
The Israeli security cabinet convened an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss a culmination of alerts over the past few weeks that indicate that Hamas has been making preparations for another invasion into Israeli territory, N12 reported.
Separately, Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated these concerns in a meeting with the Otef Israel Forum, a group primarily composed of residents from the Gaza border region, on Tuesday morning,Go to the full article >>
WATCH: Nothing will prevent Israel from achieving its war objectives, Netanyahu says
Netanyahu made it clear that this was just the beginning. "We will continue fighting so that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.
Nothing will prevent Israel from achieving its war objectives, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday evening.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.