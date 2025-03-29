Hamas open to hostage deal on Eid al-Fitr, US says it expects Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami is reunited with his family, 08/02/2025. (photo credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

"We received two meals a day that amounted to 700 calories at best," former hostage Ohad Ben Ami said as he went into detail on his hunger and sickness during captivity on N12's Friday Studio show, speaking on conditions he was held in along with five other hostages.

"Most of our time was spent trying to guess what we would get to eat when it would happen, whether we would get a whole pita for each person or just half, whether there would also be a cup of rice, whether we got leftovers from our captors," Ben Ami recounted.