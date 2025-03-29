Hamas open to hostage deal on Eid al-Fitr, US says it expects Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Former hostage Ohad Ben Ami shares details of captivity • French, Lebanese presidents condemn Israeli strikes on Beirut as 'unacceptable'
US says it expects Lebanese government to disarm terrorist groups
Israel's airstrike came after a rocket launch from Lebanon in the most serious test of the ceasefire.
The US State Department said on Friday that Israel was defending itself from rocket attacks that came from Lebanon and that it was incumbent upon the Lebanese government to disarm terrorist groups such as Hezbollah.
The comment from a State Department spokesperson came in a press briefing when asked about Israel conducting its first strike on Beirut's southern suburbs since a shaky ceasefire deal was struck in November.
Starved and tormented: Ohad Ben Ami shares details of 491 days in Hamas captivity
Speaking on N12's Friday Studio show, Ohad Ben Ami said he and other hostages were held "30 meters underground, in six meters of concrete and sand without air to breathe."
"We received two meals a day that amounted to 700 calories at best," former hostage Ohad Ben Ami said as he went into detail on his hunger and sickness during captivity on N12's Friday Studio show, speaking on conditions he was held in along with five other hostages.
"Most of our time was spent trying to guess what we would get to eat when it would happen, whether we would get a whole pita for each person or just half, whether there would also be a cup of rice, whether we got leftovers from our captors," Ben Ami recounted.
Hamas willing to release multiple hostages including Eden Alexander for Eid al-Fitr ceasefire - KAN
The terrorist organization reportedly needs the ceasefire for a few days in order to suppress anti-Hamas protests that have been held by Palestinians in the enclave this week.
Hamas is allegedly open to releasing several hostages, including US citizen and IDF soldier Edan Alexander, in exchange for a ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Hamas's conditions for releasing the select group of hostages has not been revealed, the report notes, but states that the terrorist organization needs the ceasefire for a few days in order to suppress anti-Hamas protests that have been held by Palestinians in the enclave this week.
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.