Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegal speak to 60 Minutes, Hostage families demand meeting with Dermer

Netanyahu speaks with parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana • Iranian missiles 'ready for launch' Tehran Times reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF operates in Syria, Lebanon, West Bank, and Gaza. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operates in Syria, Lebanon, West Bank, and Gaza.
'Pay attention to us': Hostage families demand meeting with Dermer

Families of Gaza hostages have demanded a meeting with Ron Dermer, over a month into his position as head of the hostage negotiation.

By SHIR PERETS
STRATEGIC AFFAIRS Minister Ron Dermer in front of Gazan civilians returning to North Gaza (illustrative). (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/AMIR COHEN, REUTERS/MAHMOUD AL-BASOS)
STRATEGIC AFFAIRS Minister Ron Dermer in front of Gazan civilians returning to North Gaza (illustrative).
Families of Gaza hostages wrote a letter to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who currently heads the hostage negotiation team, demanding that he “pay attention” to and meet with them on Sunday.

Iranian missiles 'ready for launch' Tehran Times reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch," the Tehran Times wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday overnight.

Netanyahu speaks with parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation with the parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Sunday night.

Yarden Bibas: Hamas told me that I'd get a 'better wife, better kids'

Keith Seigel told 60 Minutes that he was forced to watch female hostages getting tortured and sexually assaulted during his captivity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Released Israeli hostage, Yarden Bibas, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, looks out the window as he travels to a hospital in a helicopter, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 1, 2025. (photo credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)
Released Israeli hostage, Yarden Bibas, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, looks out the window as he travels to a hospital in a helicopter, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 1, 2025.
Released hostage Yarden Bibas was informed of his wife and children's death in Gaza by Hamas while he was on camera. The terrorist organization filmed him visibly breaking down but then told him that ultimately, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir's deaths did not matter.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.