Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegal speak to 60 Minutes, Hostage families demand meeting with Dermer

Families of Gaza hostages wrote a letter to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer , who currently heads the hostage negotiation team, demanding that he “pay attention” to and meet with them on Sunday.

Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch," the Tehran Times wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday overnight.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation with the parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Sunday night.

Yarden Bibas: Hamas told me that I'd get a 'better wife, better kids'

Keith Seigel told 60 Minutes that he was forced to watch female hostages getting tortured and sexually assaulted during his captivity.

Released Israeli hostage, Yarden Bibas, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, looks out the window as he travels to a hospital in a helicopter, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 1, 2025. (photo credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Released hostage Yarden Bibas was informed of his wife and children's death in Gaza by Hamas while he was on camera. The terrorist organization filmed him visibly breaking down but then told him that ultimately, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir's deaths did not matter. Go to the full article >>

