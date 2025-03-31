Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegal speak to 60 Minutes, Hostage families demand meeting with Dermer
Netanyahu speaks with parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana • Iranian missiles 'ready for launch' Tehran Times reports
'Pay attention to us': Hostage families demand meeting with Dermer
Families of Gaza hostages have demanded a meeting with Ron Dermer, over a month into his position as head of the hostage negotiation.
Families of Gaza hostages wrote a letter to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who currently heads the hostage negotiation team, demanding that he "pay attention" to and meet with them on Sunday.
Iranian missiles 'ready for launch' Tehran Times reports
Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch," the Tehran Times wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday overnight.
Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu speaks with parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation with the parents of Gaza hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Sunday night.
Yarden Bibas: Hamas told me that I'd get a 'better wife, better kids'
Keith Seigel told 60 Minutes that he was forced to watch female hostages getting tortured and sexually assaulted during his captivity.
Released hostage Yarden Bibas was informed of his wife and children's death in Gaza by Hamas while he was on camera. The terrorist organization filmed him visibly breaking down but then told him that ultimately, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir's deaths did not matter.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.