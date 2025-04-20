Father of Edan Alexander hopeful son is alive, Turkey hosts high-level Hamas talks

SORT BY Latest Oldest

The father of a US-Israeli hostage held in Gaza said on Saturday he remains hopeful his 21-year-old son was still alive after Hamas said it could not account for his status.

A photograph of hostage Edan Alexander, outside a Jewish community center in Alexander’s home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, US. December 14, 2024.

A photograph of hostage Edan Alexander, outside a Jewish community center in Alexander's home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, US. December 14, 2024.

Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US, including over arming Israel, Gaza concerns

Outside the White House, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel" and "Due process," media footage showed.

By REUTERS

People take part in a protest against US President Donald Trump, tariffs, deportations, a variety of other policies, and Elon Musk at the White House in one of many demonstrations taking place nationwide, in Washington on April 19, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Allison Bailey)

Thousands of protesters rallied in Washington and other cities across the US on Saturday to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's policies on deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Go to the full article >>

