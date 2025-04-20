Father of Edan Alexander hopeful son is alive, Turkey hosts high-level Hamas talks
Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US, including over arming Israel, Gaza concerns • Smotrich: Israel must have full occupation of Gaza, military government if needed
"I think we should engage back with them directly and see what can be done," the father said in an interview on Saturday.
The father of a US-Israeli hostage held in Gaza said on Saturday he remains hopeful his 21-year-old son was still alive after Hamas said it could not account for his status.
Outside the White House, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel" and "Due process," media footage showed.
Thousands of protesters rallied in Washington and other cities across the US on Saturday to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's policies on deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip and a military government if "necessary," in a speech at a Mimouna ceremony in Netivot on Saturday night.
The terrorist delegation, which also included Khaled Mashaal, also met with head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted a Hamas delegation on Saturday evening in Ankara and discussed efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish state media confirmed. Hamas's delegation was led by Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of Hamas's Political (Shura) Council.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his planned participation in Saturday night's Mimouna events in light of the serious security incident in northern Gaza in which a soldier was killed.
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.