Hamas calls to set fires in Jerusalem, West Bank, fires in Israel believed to be terrorist act
'All you have to do is burn': Hamas calls to set fires in Jerusalem, West Bank
"Youth of the West Bank, youth of Jerusalem, and those inside Israel, set their cars ablaze... Gaza awaits the revenge of the free," the terrorist organization wrote.
Hamas posted a message encouraging Palestinians to "burn whatever you can of groves, forests, and settler homes," on Telegram on Wednesday.
Israel ablaze in national emergency believed to be terrorist act
The source confirmed that several arrests have been made in connection with the suspected arson attacks, but declined to give more details due to the ongoing investigation.
A massive wildfire broke out on Wednesday in Israel in the forests between Eshtaol and Latrun, west of Jerusalem, forcing evacuations and road closures as thousands gathered across the Jewish state for Memorial Day observances. Fanned by high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, the fire, believed to have been set intentionally, spread rapidly through multiple locations across Israel.
Israel to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza within weeks, sources tell 'Post'
A mass reservist call-up or a partial large call-up is possible in the near future as well.
Israel is due to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza within weeks whether it reaches a new hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas or not, the Jerusalem Post has learned.
Syrian attacks on Druze could be collision course with Israel - analysis
It began due to rumors about an audio recording that was supposedly insulting to Muslims. This led extremists to gather and slander the Druze community and make genocidal threats.
Israel and the new Syrian government could be on a collision course over threats to the Druze in southern Syria. The sudden crisis developed quickly over two days since April 28. It began due to rumors about an audio recording that was supposedly insulting to Muslims. This led extremists to gather and slander the Druze community and make genocidal threats.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.