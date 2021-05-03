A-G gives Gantz green light for state inquiry into Meron tragedy

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday gave Alternate Prime Minister and Justice Minister Benny Gantz a green light for a state commission of inquiry into Friday’s Lag Ba’Omer Mount Meron disaster in which 45 were killed and over 150 were injured.However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would also need to sign off, as Mandelblit's permission only removes obstacles for an inquiry on the legal front. Following Mandelblit’s sign-off, Gantz announced that he had directed Justice Ministry officials to formalize a state inquiry proposal for the cabinet to consider.Gantz made it clear in a letter to Mandelblit on Sunday that he believed only a state inquiry could fully get to the bottom of the tragedy and ensure there would be no repetition, but said that Mandelblit’s support was needed since the current government is a transitional one.Traditionally, transitional governments have fewer powers than governments which have formed a stable coalition meant to last for some period of years, but over the last two years, Mandelblit has noted exceptions to this rule if there is a nonpolitical state necessity.The attorney-general on Monday even seemed to suggest that he thought a state inquiry would be the best tool for analyzing the Meron tragedy.Mandelblit said that only an empowered body which has jurisdiction over all issues and authorities involved would be able to improve safety at Meron for the future.
Gantz made this position explicit in his letter writing, "only a state commission of inquiry will be able to evaluate all of the different perspectives to understand the disaster, since it would have the widest possible authority and tools to formulate the necessary recommendations."He added that only such a state inquiry can summon all the various ministers who had a hand in the event and that the commission should be led by a judge appointed by the Supreme Court President to ensure its independence.Various NGOs and former senior police officials had already started calling for such a commission.Meanwhile, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Monday held a press conference announcing he would undertake a special probe of the disaster.Commentators speculated whether a report by Englman, viewed generally as less aggressive than his recent predecessors in probing and laying blame, might be the most comfortable outcome for Netanyahu.Netanyahu himself only committed to a "deep review" of the disaster, but not to the method or powers of the review.Englman said, "It was a disaster which could have been prevented. Now it is incumbent upon us to evaluate and probe how to prevent another incident like this.”He continued, “to the extent that there is personal responsibility” by an individual or individuals for the disaster, “this will be stated unambiguously with specific treatment of those connected to the issue.”In addition, he said that if a state commission of inquiry is established, he would reevaluate the purpose of his probe, leaving the door open on that issue.It is unclear whether Netanyahu will allow such a commission to proceed or whether he would give it any meaningful authority. This is because he and some of his coalition partners, including Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Housing Minister Minister Yaakov Litzman and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, could come in for criticism for their roles in the incident.Deri said on Monday that there were legal problems at the site and that the state must take responsibility for administering it to avoid future problems, but did not commit to how this should be done.The comptroller said that his new report would focus on three main issues.Speaking at the press conference, he said he would probe the conduct and actions of the political decision-makers, police and disaster and rescue workers.Second, Englman said there would be an overview about how the cemetery and area of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the famed rabbi from the Mishnaic era who is credited with authoring the mystic book of the Zohar, at Meron has been treated and managed.Within this section, he said he would reference to what extent the government and various authorities followed up on deficiencies noted in past 2008 and 2011 comptroller reports.Finally, the third section will be about the future and how best to handle future events and the land area and holy sites in the area themselves.Regarding this third section, he said it would address both Lag B'Omer at Mount Meron as well as other similar mass pilgrimage events at other holy places.Further, he said that if there were any criminal angles, they would be referred to the Attorney-General.The Police Investigations Department is already probing the incident both in terms of civilian and police conduct.UTJ party leader Moshe Gafni on Sunday night told Channel 12 that he has been demanding for years that the government invest far more millions of shekels into the site to make it safer.Pressed that an alternative to investing more funds would be to limit the number of attendees, Gafni pushed back that secular Jews bring together huge volumes of people in stadiums and at rallies in parks and that Haredim should be allowed to hold large events also, but that there should be more funds invested in safety.Interestingly, Gafni, along with former Bayit Yehudi MK Zevulun Orlev were among key Knesset MKs in the past who did flag the safety issue at Mount Meron and who pushed for some of the previous state comptroller reports on the issue.Both in 2008 and 2011, the comptroller’s office warned of dangerous safety deficiencies at Mount Meron generally and on Lag B'omer in particular.Most recently, Deri could come under fire since he put heavy pressure on Netanyahu and the police to allow this year’s Lag B’omer event to have unlimited attendees.However, he has noted that this year;s Lag B'Omer had fewer attendees than in years prior to the corona era.One twist in the controversy is that the Supreme Court has been involved in trying to arbitrate between groups, including the Finance Ministry when led by Yair Lapid in 2013, on one side, versus rabbinic officials in charge of the country’s holy places on the other side.Channel 12 reported Sunday night that Ohana may try to shift blame from himself and the police to the Supreme Court.