8 Palestinians arrested for weapons dealing

Weapons, ammunition and stolen cars were seized by police from Palestinian weapons dealers in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 13:55

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 14:14
Weapons seized by Israel Police in the West Bank (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Weapons seized by Israel Police in the West Bank
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Eight Palestinians were arrested by Israel Police on Sunday night on suspicion of weapons dealing in the West Bank.

Israel Police seize weapons, ammunition in West Bank (Credit: Israel Police)

Eight hunting rifles, 10 telescopic sights, M16 cartridges and many different types of ammunition were seized during searches conducted by police and the IDF throughout the West Bank. A large number of weapon parts and two stolen vehicles were seized as well.

"Israel Police, together with the security forces, will continue to act resolutely against offenses of possession and trade in weapons in order to protect the safety and security of the public," said police.



