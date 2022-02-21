8 Palestinians arrested for weapons dealing

Eight Palestinians were arrested by Israel Police on Sunday night on suspicion of weapons dealing in the West Bank.

Israel Police seize weapons, ammunition in West Bank (Credit: Israel Police)

Eight hunting rifles, 10 telescopic sights, M16 cartridges and many different types of ammunition were seized during searches conducted by police and the IDF throughout the West Bank. A large number of weapon parts and two stolen vehicles were seized as well.

"Israel Police, together with the security forces, will continue to act resolutely against offenses of possession and trade in weapons in order to protect the safety and security of the public," said police.