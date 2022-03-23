The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Committee to recognize disabled IDF veterans moving to hospitals

With Nefesh Ahat reform of the process to recognize disabled IDF veterans, the medical committees will move from the Defense Ministry to rehabiliatory hospitals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 01:26

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 01:27
A protest by disabled IDF veterans in Tel Aviv, April 18, 2021 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A protest by disabled IDF veterans in Tel Aviv, April 18, 2021
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The department of rehabilitation in the Defense Ministry will move its medical committees to rehabilitation hospitals in order to improve and optimize the services to disabled IDF veterans seeking recognition.

The Defense Ministry Spokesperson said, "as part of the Nefesh Ahat (one soul) reform, the Defense Ministry's department responsible for recognizing disabled IDF veterans will move its committees to rehabilatory hospitals in effort to improve and optimize the process of recognition as disabled."

The Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "the speed and quality in the process of recognition our veterans is a vital part in our Nefesh Ahat reform. Today we make an important step in the accessibility of it, for whoeever deserves it. I am sure this step will bring improvement to all IDF veterans, in the most sensitive part in the process - I praise the department of rehabilitation for implementing the reform."

The department of rehabilitation in the Defense Ministry agreed with Sheba Medical Center and Beit Loewenstein hospital on the subject of moving the medical committees from the Defense Ministry to the hospitals. The doctors of those committees will go through special simulations to deal with the many complexities, that might occur in such committes for IDF veterans. 

The step, meant to improve IDF veterans trust in the department, the quality of service and treatment for applicants. In addition, one of the step's targets is to shorten the waiting time for a medical committee from 140 days in average to 30 days only. The complex of the medical committees for IDF veterans is one of the main subjects to Nefesh Ahat reform to improve service. The best experts in Israel reviewed this issue for months and came to the conclusion moving the committees to rehabiliatory hospitals is an essential part to imrpove service and accibility to disabled IDF veterans, alongside conducting training and instructions for the doctors in the committees and other moves.

A protest by disabled IDF veterans in Jerusalem, May 5, 2021 (credit: IDF DISABLED VETERANS ORGANIZATION)A protest by disabled IDF veterans in Jerusalem, May 5, 2021 (credit: IDF DISABLED VETERANS ORGANIZATION)

According to the department of rehabilitation, 7,200 requests for recognition determination of the degree of disability are currently open and waiting decision as for today. During 2021 the number requests coming from the medical committees after process of recognition increased by 70% compared to 2020. From those requests, increase of 330% in the number of primary committees for veterans with PTSD compared to the year before.

In April 2021, an IDF veteran suffering from PTSD named Itsik Saidian set himself on fire in front of the defense ministry's offices in Petah Tikva. This act of protest set what is today known as the "IDF veterans protests." This protest led to the Defense Ministry to review and investigate the process of recognition of disabled IDF veterans, which in turn led to the Nefesh Ahat reform. 



