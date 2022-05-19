The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Homefront Command to drill massive riots, evacuating civilians under fire - watch

The military wants to be able to send troops before violence breaks out, and not in response to the violence.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 19, 2022 17:00
IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF Home Front Command will practice dealing with massive riots in Israeli cities and along main roads while under heavy enemy fire during the military’s month-long Chariots of Fire drill.

Eight battalions belonging to two brigades of the Home Front Command along with Israel Police will practice keeping main arteries open in order to allow military convoys to pass from southern to northern Israel.

IDF's Chariots of Fire drill (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

According to a senior officer involved in the drill, there will be two main components for troop presence on the roads: isolating areas on main arteries in order to avoid traffic jams and protecting convoys from possible rioters.

The military wants to be able to send troops before violence breaks out instead of having to act in response.

For example, the office said, “If there is a riot on Route 6 or Route 4, we will prepare the troops [and] train and equip them with non-lethal ammunition in order to deal with the disturbances.” This will allow traffic to continue including “vehicles and trucks traveling to reinforce Iron Dome batteries.”

IDF Chariots of Fire drill, week one (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

[However], “since the issue of public order is the responsibility of the Israel Police, this will be taken in coordination with them.”

The drill, which simulates an intense, multi-front and prolonged war on all Israel’s borders, will implement the lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls, which saw heavy rioting along highways and inside Israeli cities, during which two people were killed and several civilians were injured.

As part of the drill, the military will simulate scenarios in which there is even heavier rioting, double the level of violence seen last year. According to the officer, should riots break out while troops are carrying out rescue operations following possible rocket strikes, troops will also be armed with weapons and ammunition should they need to secure themselves.

“If a rescue is required, rescues will be done even if there is a riot,” he said.

Israel’s military says the drill is unique and unprecedented in scope and will enable the army to maintain a high level of readiness in an ever-changing region.

The Home Front Command’s role in the drill will also include communication and cooperation between all relevant civilian bodies in the event of a multi-scene incident, including being involved in the decision-making of any operation.

ACCORDING TO the senior officer involved in the drill, the military will examine how to conduct such an operation while dealing with challenges, such as massive bombardments by groups like Hezbollah and difficulties in keeping the home front functioning.

IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Even while at war, the officer said, “There will be an effort to continue to operate in the most regular way possible while understanding that we are not in a state of complete normality, but of emergency.”

During the exercise, the Home Front Command will drill on a scenario in which there is an 18-hour power outage in Haifa. This scenario is designed to help understand what such an event and similar challenges would mean for the public.

The senior officer also suggested that there would be no lockdown should war break out, even if there is heavy rocket fire.

“My mission is home front resilience,” he said. “One of the significant things in maintaining resilience is the continued positive activity of the residents and the continuation of the routine, albeit an emergency routine.” He added that the command will “try to balance” between security and continuing the routine “as much as possible.”

IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hezbollah is estimated to have some 130,000 rockets and mortars. Of those, some 2,000 rockets are expected to be fired toward Israel each day by the group from Lebanon should war break out.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also have a significant arsenal aimed at the home front. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar warned that the group would fire a barrage of 1,111 rockets in the opening of the next conflict.

As part of the drill, the military will simulate missile strikes on civilian areas. It will practice in 42 different municipalities such as Carmiel and Acre. It will also prepare for a significant attack on the Kirya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv as well as neighboring Sarona Market. In addition, incoming rocket sirens will be activated in 61 regions in Israel, including in areas with dangerous chemicals.

The drill will also see the Home Front Command take part in evacuating civilians from border communities while under fire.

IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF 'Chariot of Fire' drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to a 2020 State Comptroller Report, millions of Israelis do not yet have basic means of protection near their homes or plans for population evacuation.

With both Hezbollah and Hamas expected to send elite forces into Israel, the military will practice on infiltrations from Lebanon or Gaza into Israeli border communities.

“We practice a lot with the regional commands along with the Northern Command and Southern Command, and how to coordinate with the activities of the Home Front Command,” the officer said, adding that following the drill the military will be able to make better decisions regarding the evacuation of civilians.

Thousands of soldiers and reservists are taking part in the drill, which will see all commands including the air force, navy and regular and reserve forces taking part alongside various government ministries, security organizations and civilian bodies.



Tags Hezbollah IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad Hamas and Hezbollah Hamas Rocket Attacks hezbollah lebanon hezbollah syria hezbollah weapons syria hezbollah Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israel needs to get ready for Russia-style sanctions - opinion

A blast this week in the southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Will the world soon accuse Israel of being like Russia?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by