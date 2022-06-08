Israeli security forces apprehend 21 suspects in W. Bank arrest raid

Israeli security forces, including IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police, arrested 21 terrorism suspects in a number of areas in the West Bank overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Wednesday morning.

Israel has been conducting nightly arrest raids at various points in the West Bank for a few weeks now, in light of the latest terror wave.

Specifically, the security forces operated in Mughayir and Ni’lin near Ramallah, Beit Rima, Beit Fajjar near Bethlehem as well as in Bethlehem itself, Beit Dajan and Rujeib near Nablus, al Fawar near Hebron and a-Ram and Bidu in Jerusalem's north.

Four suspects — identified by Palestinian media as Bilal Talib Abu Bakr, Ahmed Talib Abu Bakr, Nasser Bajawi and Hamouda al-Turkman — were arrested in Jenin and Tulkarem as well as in Yabed. A number of arrests have taken place recently in Yabed and have included the seizure of weapons.

The security forces also arrested two suspects in Balata near Nablus. During the raid, objects were thrown at the soldiers.

Israeli security forces conducting an arrest raid in the West Bank, June 8, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Palestinian violence

Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown at Israeli security forces who enter the Palestinian town of Beitunya near Ramallah.

When the security forces entered Aqabat Jaber, a Palestinian refugee camp near Jericho, they were met with about 20 Palestinians who throw Molotov cocktails and stones at them. They responded with crowd dispersal methods.

Bidu and a-Ram fall into the Jerusalem governance of the Palestinian Authority.