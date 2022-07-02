Officers from the IDF took part in the large-scale US-led African Lion in Morroco for the first time ever, alongside several African nations.

The drill, which lasted throughout June, included 7,500 personnel from ten nations, among them Brazil, France and Britain. Observers from NATO were also present, and for the first time, officials from Israel, Ghana and Senegal.

The military maneuvers took place in the Moroccan cities of Agadir, Kenitra, Tan Tan, Taroudant and Mahbes. US Africa Command said that some maneuvers also took place in Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana.

“African Lion 22 features a joint task force command post-exercise, a combined arms live-fire exercise, a maritime exercise, an air exercise including bomber aircraft, a joint forcible entry with paratroopers into a field training exercise, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response exercise, and a humanitarian civic assistance program event,” read a statement released by US Africa Command.

“This effort involves strengthening our shared defense capabilities to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations, which is in the common good of the US and African partner nations,” the statement added.

IDf participates in African Lion drill in Morocco for the first time (credit: MOROCCAN ARMED FORCES)

Israel-Morocco relationship

Israel and Morocco have had close economic, diplomatic and military ties for years and signed a normalization agreement as part of the Abraham Accords.

In November the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding that sets a solid security cooperation framework that formalizes defense relations between the two countries. The MoU allows for increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more.

In March senior IDF military officers took part in the Israeli military’s first official visit to Morocco, meeting with senior officers of the North African kingdom and agreeing to military cooperation between the two countries.

The visit was held in Rabat between the Head of the IDF’s Strategy and Third-Circle Division Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman, the Head of the IDF’s Foreign Relations Division Brig.-Gen. Efi Dafrin and the Head of the Operations Division in the Intelligence Division Brig.-Gen. G.

They met with the Chief of the Moroccan military Lt.-Gen. Belkhir el-Farouk and senior Moroccan military officers including the heads of the country’s intelligence and operations directorates in Rabat.

During the visit, the IDF officers discussed the possibility of cooperative efforts with their Moroccan counterparts, including potential collaboration in intelligence and operational training and multinational exercises.

Last year a Royal Moroccan Airforce C-130 landed at the Hatzor airbase in southern Israel, marking the first time that an airforce platform belonging to the north African country landed in the Jewish State.

The plane flew to Israel ahead of an international drill set to take part in the south of the country with the United States this week.

According to reports, military ties between Israel and Morocco primarily involve intelligence cooperation and trade in arms.