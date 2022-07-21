The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ben-Gvir shares video of East Jerusalem school enacting his capture in a play

Ben-Gvir, who leads the right-wing religious zionist "Otzma Yehudit" party, has become known across Israeli politics for his hardline views. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2022 02:28
Itamar Ben-Gvir waves a flag at the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Itamar Ben-Gvir waves a flag at the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Controversial Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir shared a video on his Twitter account on Tuesday that appeared to show a school in East Jerusalem performing in a play – the plot of which being Ben-Gvir’s capture and execution by armed Palestinians.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and reposted by independent journalist Yedidya Epshtein on Twitter. 

“The wild incitement in school must not be passed over in silence, it starts with incitement and may end in murder,” Ben-Gvir explained on his Twitter. “The instigators and supporters of terrorism must be brought to justice.”

No stranger to controversy

Ben-Gvir, who leads the right-wing religious zionist “Otzma Yehudit” party, has become known across Israeli politics for his hardline views. 

A lawyer by trade who has defended far-right Jewish activists charged with incitement, Ben-Gvir joined the Knesset in 2013 as a parliamentary assistant and was elected in 2021. He gained infamy for saying that Arab citizens of Israel who were not loyal to Israel "must be expelled" from Israel in 2019. 

Ben-Gvir’s activism has made him no stranger to controversy and has led to his large disapproval among Arab-Israeli and Palestinian residents. Ben-Gvir and Joint List MK Ayman Odeh, who is Arab, got into a scuffle in 2021 during a visit to a Hamas operative’s hospital room as he was on a hunger strike. Ben-Gvir has also frequented the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem in solidarity with Jewish residents since the area came into public focus in May 2021.

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION) Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

Associated with the Kahanist movement – the extremist ideology based on the views of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who said a majority of Arabs in Israel are enemies of the state and Jewish people –   Ben Gvir originally came to national prominence after stealing a Cadillac emblem from Yitzchak Rabin’s car just a few weeks before his assassination.

A new Channel 13 poll found The Religious Zionist list would rise to 13 Knesset seats in the next election. 



