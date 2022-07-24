The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Italy begin joint F-35 drill

The Israeli Air Force believes that international exercises such as this one improves and strengthens the IAF's capabilities to deal with threats in real-time.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 24, 2022 16:05
The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Israeli Air Force began a joint aerial drill with the Italian Air Force dubbed “Lightning Shield.”

The week-long drill will see the participation of four Italian F-35 stealth fighter jets flying alongside several Israel F-35i Adir jets from the 116th Lions of the South Squadron and the 140th Golden Eagle Squadron from Nevatim Air Force Base.

“The exercise is a significant milestone in further establishing cooperation between the armies while strengthening the unique relationship between the countries,”

IDF statement

The 122nd Nachson Squadron, which flies the Gulfstream G-500 aircraft, will also take part in the exercise.

“The exercise is a significant milestone in further establishing cooperation between the armies while strengthening the unique relationship between the countries,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that “the exercise will contribute to improving the operational competence of the F-35I Adir array and expanding its capabilities to possible operational scenarios.”

The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli Air Force believes that international exercises such as this one improves and strengthens the IAF’s capabilities to deal with threats in real-time.

Drills since 2020

Over the past two years, Israeli F-35s have taken part in several international drills focused on the stealth fighter.

In March 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, IAF pilots flew F-35s alongside American F-35s in the Enduring Lightening training exercise.

The drill saw Israeli Adir F-35s aircraft from the IAF’s 140th and 122 Squadrons train alongside F-35s from the USAF’s 34th fighter squadron.

Pilots drilled on “a wide variety of operational theaters while strengthening the cooperation between the forces,” as well as face various aerial and ground threats the IAF said in a statement.

The following year in June, six F-35i Adir stealth fighter jets were deployed to Italy as part of the Falcon Strike 2021 multinational exercise.

Along with the F-35s from the 140th squadron, Israel sent F-16A/Bs from the 116th Squadron, G550 from the 122th Squadron as well as refuelers from the 120th squadron who will refuel American F-16s along with the Israeli F35s.

The exercise at Amendola Air Base in Italy was aimed to optimize the integration between four-generation and fifth-generation aircraft as well as increase the cooperation between forces who fly the F-35s to strengthen their interoperability during joint operations.

A month later Israeli F-35 pilots then took part in the international Tri-Lightning 2 exercise with F-35 aircraft from the Israeli Air Force as well as US Navy and British air forces.

The drill saw the pilots practice various aerial scenarios including dogfights, dealing with advanced surface-to-air missile systems as well as attacking targets deep in enemy territory and combat scenarios over enemy countries.

As part of the exercise, Israeli fighter pilots also visited the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to learn how to operate a 35-F squadron on an aircraft carrier.

The drill was designed to “strengthen strategic-regional cooperation as well as cooperation with the international F-35 community,” the IDF said at the time. 



Tags IDF italy Israeli Air Force Israeli jets fighter jets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by