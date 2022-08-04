IDF Chief of Staff to visit Gaza Division as tensions remain high

With tensions high in southern Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will tour the Gaza Division on Thursday morning and approve offensive plans should there be an escalation of violence with the Gaza Strip.

Road restrictions in southern Israel will remain in place for the third day in a row over concerns of an attack by Palestinian Islamic Jihad after Israeli security forces arrested a senior leader of the group in the West Bank.

On Wednesday the IDF called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep civilians out of areas that could be targeted by PIJ, which has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Israeli vehicles-both civilian and military.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The military is also on alert for any rocket fire and has placed its Iron Dome missile defense system on alert in order to intercept any projectiles.

Tensions spiked on Tuesday after Bassem Saadi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, was arrested along with his son-in-law overnight on Monday during a raid in Jenin. He was seen being dragged by forces and was slightly bitten by a military dog during his arrest.

MINISTERS ARE certain he is running for political office. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at the Rabin memorial this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Mediations

Both Qatar and Egypt are trying to mediate with Hamas and PIJ in order to de-escalate the situation. Hamas is also working to prevent attacks by PIJ, including by putting pressure on the group and locating cells that might be planning to fire ATGMs toward Israeli targets.

Gazan laborers who have not been able to leave the blockaded enclave for the past three days have also begun to put pressure on the terror group. Israel closed Erez Crossing on Tuesday, blocking 14,000 Gazans who have permits to enter Israel to work.

Though Israel insists that it is not interested in a new conflict with terror groups in the enclave, Defense Minister Gantz warned on Tuesday that the IDF would respond forcefully should PIJ carry out an attack.

Troops in the Southern Command and Gaza Division have been ordered to thwart any hostile activity if identified, such as a PIJ cell readying to fire rockets, mortars or anti-tank missiles. Armed drones flown by the Israel Air Force have also been prepared to strike armed cells.

By using tactics developed and used during last year’s Operation Guardian of the Walls, both ground troops and armed drones are able to identify and strike targets in real-time, including missile launchers and the cells using them.

Two weeks ago, the military censor allowed the publication that the Israel Air Force uses armed drones in operations, and played a significant role in the 11 days of fighting last year.

Despite the tensions, Israeli security forces continued with their arrest raids in the West Bank arresting 22 Palestinians wanted on suspicion of being involved in terror, including PIJ operatives.