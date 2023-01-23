The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Opposition boycott of judicial reform debates continues for second day

Rothman put out a law proposal late last week, but this did not give the committee's legal advisor Gur Bligh time to write his opinion on it.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 13:25
MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's Opposition MKs will not participate in debates in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee until the committee's legal advisor gives his opinion regarding the proposed judicial reforms, a number of Opposition leaders said in a press conference on Monday outside of the committee room.

The MKs who addressed the press were Gilad Kariv (Labor), Orit Farkash-Hacohen (National Unity), Yoav Segalovitz (Yesh Atid), Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid) and Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash-Ta'al).

According to the MKs, the committee was "trampling" protocol by bringing forwards a law without proper legal opinions.

Sunday's boycott continues into Monday

The press conference came after the MKs boycotted Sunday's debate, on the grounds that they were held "without the professional background material and without a legal opinion in opposition, in complete contradiction to the regulations in the Knesset in general and the committee in particular, and in disregard of the Knesset's legal adviser," they said in a statement.

MK Gilad Kariv attends a constitution committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 11, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Gilad Kariv attends a constitution committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 11, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Committee chairman, Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman, belittled the MKs during the committee's Sunday debate.

"I understand their hearts, they needed a few days off and we are patiently waiting for them, maybe because they shouted in the streets that they are not able to speak, they don't have the strength to shout where the decisions are made."

The committee last week debated a provision in the law that would limit the authorities of the Attorney-General and the government ministries' legal advisors. However, Rothman announced last week that this week's debates would focus on a different law that included the other parts of the reform – amendments to the Basic Law: The Judiciary pertaining to the Judicial Appointments Committee, the Reasonableness Clause and the Override Clause.

Rothman put out a law proposal late last week, but this did not give the committee's legal advisor Gur Bligh time to write his opinion on it. Laws are usually brought forwards along with the legal advisor's opinion, and the opposition, therefore, argued that Rothman was intentionally holding hollow discussions in order to put on a façade that in-depth debates were taking place.

The opposition MKs refused to be "props in a play," they said last week.

Rothman's proposal last week also included a number of changes relative to an earlier proposal put out by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The opposition MKs argued that the reason Rothman put out the new draft was that the coalition was unwilling to wait for Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to write her opinion regarding Levin's law. Laws proposed by ministers include an opinion by the A-G, and Baharv-Miara said it would take her office a number of weeks to write its opinion. Levin accused her of intentionally delaying the legislation.

The opposition MKs argued that the fact that the coalition was not willing to wait also served as proof that they wanted to rush the reform and not actually hold a debate. Moreover, the fact that Rothman's proposition was different from Levin's showed that the coalition was acting so hastily that it had not even worked out its own proposal.

The opposition MKs also argued that the reason for Rothman's pivot to debate a different law was because it included sections on the Reasonableness Clause, which the High Court used on Wednesday to disqualify Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri from serving as a minister. Rothman now wants to pass the law that may enable Deri to return as a minister, the opposition MKs argued.

However, Rothman began Sunday's debate by saying that Deri’s firing had nothing to do with the content and pace of debate, which he claimed had been planned long prior.



Tags Knesset Opposition Judicial system Legal reforms Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by