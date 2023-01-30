Israel's nightmare: What is going on in northern West Bank? - analysis

Last week’s major battle in Jenin and the terror incidents over the weekend did not occur in a vacuum.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that even after the incidents in recent days – and with some modesty that no one is a prophet – the general IDF view is that its two main moves: completing portions of the West Bank barrier wall and regular preemptive raids, have and will succeed over time.

The IDF view would be that Israel is in a completely different place now than it was before additions were made to the West Bank barrier wall over the last 11 months.

The speed of the new wall additions have been unprecedented because they have been occurring in multiple spots simultaneously using a larger and more sophisticated set of specialized construction machines than in the past.

Not only were additions made to the wall itself, but there are various wires and obstacles surrounding the wall which make it more difficult to traverse.

IDF soldiers work to arrest Palestinians as part of Operation Break the Wave (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

But the game for the IDF is not just about physically stopping many from getting over the border. The IDF knows that any barrier can be broken given sufficient time and resources.

So the next plus from the additional wall extensions and obstacles is that even if someone manages to break through all of the additions, it will take them longer, new censors will have gone off earlier and it will be much easier to catch them just as they think they got through and are home free.

Further, the IDF view is that Palestinians who have been illegally crossing the border know that Israel’s rules of engagement have gotten tougher. This means that anyone who crosses illegally and tries to run is likely to be immediately wounded in the legs.

While IDF soldiers’ goal in such cases is to prevent such a Palestinian from escaping arrest by firing at the legs, the IDF view is Palestinians know that no one’s aim is perfect and that they could also be killed accidentally.

That means illegally crossing the barrier is harder and more deadly at the same time.

After all of that, estimates range from 12 to 18 months for finishing the barrier. That means there are still plenty of holes and that Israel will be vulnerable for the foreseeable future, even if it is less vulnerable than before.

This is where the regular night raids come into play.

Regular night raids in West Bank

The Post has learned that looking down from “the 30,000 feet” big picture level, part of the current strategy of the IDF’s West Bank commanders is to bring the battle to terrorists’ home turf. This is instead of waiting for them to bring it onto Israeli turf either in the West Bank or within the Green Line.

Part of the idea is that fewer Israelis will be killed by catching terrorists before they even get to trying to break through the barrier. Regarding this approach, IDF and Shin Bet intelligence has reached all-new highs for locating terrorists before they are fully ready to carry out an attack.

Another piece is that, hopefully, the broader Palestinian community will lose patience with the terrorists and demand quiet so that they can get back to their normal lives.

Next, the IDF believes it has learned a variety of lessons about how to combat Palestinians in their villages without losing soldiers.

Not only do IDF forces have armored vehicles, but they also maneuver in ways to make it difficult to fire on soldiers who enter a targeted residence.

IDF removed 30 barricades

Moreover, last week the IDF removed over 30 barricades at a rapid pace which Jenin’s Palestinians had used to obstruct roads, showing that security forces are ready with all kinds of special vehicles and units to quickly eliminate any obstacle in their path.

The Post understands that removing barricades and avoiding all kinds of improvised explosives – one recently was hidden within a motorcycle being ridden by a teenager – is now part of IDF West bank training.

One IDF view on the recent battle in Jenin about why no IDF soldiers were hurt and why usually no IDF soldiers are hurt in the ongoing almost nightly raids is because the Palestinian fighters they are encountering are untrained.

Moreover, the IDF view is that many of them are not especially committed to the cause of risking their life while fighting the IDF.

Rather, getting guns is extremely easy for Palestinians in the current time period and many of them just want to be able to post pictures of them holding or shooting a gun on social media, without giving much deeper thought to their actions.

Currently, the IDF view would be that groups like Lion’s Den are not serious threats that could displace Hamas but may have a mix of a small number of committed terrorists with most of the other members being more in the hopes to show off their macho-ness category.

In this narrative, when Lion’s Den last month set up a major series of photos for posting on social media of armed Lion’s Den members to show that despite many of its senior members being killed or arrested, it was still operating – this literally was for the photos.

Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The IDF’s West Bank commanders then are not worried about one blowup or another (this could of course change if the spike in terror continues for a period of weeks), but a strategic blow-up, such as when 87-year-old Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dies.

Many worry Netanyahu's government not getting along with PA could worsen tensions

Many Israeli analysts are worried that the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not getting along with the PA could worsen tensions.

But the IDF view would be that many Palestinians are not as interested in internal Israeli politics as they used to be and as Israelis think.

The real danger, and the IDF and Shin Bet are worried about this, is either of an attempted Hamas takeover after Abbas dies, or a multifront Palestinian civil war with no one in control and no address.

In other words, if other major Palestinian cities become more like Jenin, where there is no real authority other than each local neighborhood’s (usually very young) strongman.

Such a civil war could spill over into Israel on a whole new level and leave Jerusalem with almost no point of contact to put pressure on.

If anything could undermine the barrier and raid progress, this issue is what keeps the IDF up at night.