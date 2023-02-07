The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset celebrates 74th anniversary by inviting TikTokers to Israel

TikTok stars from around the world arrived in Israel as they embark on a trip to highlight Israel's natural beauty and cultural diversity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 01:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 01:27
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Israel’s Knesset marked its 74th anniversary by inviting some of the most prominent TikTok influencers from around the world on a cultural trip to Israel. 

From Tel Aviv’s bustling scenery to the historical and cultural hub of Jerusalem, TikTok influencers will broadcast their travels to their millions of followers worldwide in a trip coordinated with the Knesset. The influencers arrived on Monday morning and their journey will conclude at the end of the week. 

"TikTok is a media platform that directly reaches hundreds of millions of young people around the globe, who are also exposed to anti-Israeli messages on social media,” Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said. 

"TikTok's ability to produce local stories across cultures, sectors, and ages, creates a huge global community where everyone feels safe to create together,” Liron Rifman Schwartz, Director of Public Policy and Government Relations for TikTok Israel, said. “Our goal with this delegation is to bring to life the thriving global TikTok community and create human and cultural connections."

The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Which TikTokers are going to Israel?

Among the TikTok influencers attending the trip, includes British TikTokers Katie Franklin, who has amassed 2.6 million followers, and Warren Robbie, who has 3.2 million followers. Hungarian TikToker Vivien Sápi is also among the near-dozen influencers who will participate in the trip.

The international TikTok stars are joined by some of Israel’s most prominent content creators, such as Eviatar Ozeri, who has about 10 million followers, magician Shahar Livne with 4.5 million followers and illusionary artist Vika Bren with 3 million followers.

The social media stars will also visit the Knesset building, hold a special meeting with Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, and document their tour of the Knesset plenum. 

"We have a unique opportunity to tell the story of Israel to millions of viewers around the world and share with them the greatest celebration of Israeli democracy," Ohana declared.



Tags Knesset Tourism travel travel israel social media TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by