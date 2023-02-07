Knesset celebrates 74th anniversary by inviting TikTokers to Israel

Israel’s Knesset marked its 74th anniversary by inviting some of the most prominent TikTok influencers from around the world on a cultural trip to Israel.

From Tel Aviv’s bustling scenery to the historical and cultural hub of Jerusalem, TikTok influencers will broadcast their travels to their millions of followers worldwide in a trip coordinated with the Knesset. The influencers arrived on Monday morning and their journey will conclude at the end of the week.

"TikTok is a media platform that directly reaches hundreds of millions of young people around the globe, who are also exposed to anti-Israeli messages on social media,” Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said.

"TikTok's ability to produce local stories across cultures, sectors, and ages, creates a huge global community where everyone feels safe to create together,” Liron Rifman Schwartz, Director of Public Policy and Government Relations for TikTok Israel, said. “Our goal with this delegation is to bring to life the thriving global TikTok community and create human and cultural connections."

The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Which TikTokers are going to Israel?

Among the TikTok influencers attending the trip, includes British TikTokers Katie Franklin, who has amassed 2.6 million followers, and Warren Robbie, who has 3.2 million followers. Hungarian TikToker Vivien Sápi is also among the near-dozen influencers who will participate in the trip.

The international TikTok stars are joined by some of Israel’s most prominent content creators, such as Eviatar Ozeri, who has about 10 million followers, magician Shahar Livne with 4.5 million followers and illusionary artist Vika Bren with 3 million followers.

The social media stars will also visit the Knesset building, hold a special meeting with Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, and document their tour of the Knesset plenum.

"We have a unique opportunity to tell the story of Israel to millions of viewers around the world and share with them the greatest celebration of Israeli democracy," Ohana declared.