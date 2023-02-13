Tens of thousands of people began gathering in Jerusalem and in other major cities across the country on Monday for a massive protest that will span the nation as the government prepares to begin voting on its flagship and controversial judicial reform.

Protestors came from all walks of life and were led by activists who had participated in the women's protests, school and university students, the Black Flags movement and the reservists who marched to Jerusalem from Latrun last week.

They gathered across the country near Ben-Gurion Airport and in places like Herzliya, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The main protest is scheduled for near the Knesset and will kick off at about 1 pm (Israel time).

Over a million people are expected to strike. Over 50 convoys of vehicles are planned to head to Jerusalem, along with hundreds of buses, the organizers said.

The events were planned to begin at 10:00 a.m. with a prayer at the Western Wall, and then shift to the streets outside the Knesset beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon. People who committed to coming include thousands of doctors, hundreds of hi-tech companies, hundreds of law offices, university students and staff, high school students, and many other groups from "all branches and sectors," the organizers said.