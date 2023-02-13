The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tens of thousands gather in Jerusalem to protest judicial reform as Knesset meets

Protestors include people from the Women's protest, school and university students, the Black Flags movement and the reservists' protestors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 09:47

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 10:04
Protestors gather on a Tel Aviv highway to demonstrate against the judicial reform. (photo credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)
Protestors gather on a Tel Aviv highway to demonstrate against the judicial reform.
(photo credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)

Tens of thousands of people began gathering in Jerusalem and in other major cities across the country on Monday for a massive protest that will span the nation as the government prepares to begin voting on its flagship and controversial judicial reform.

Protestors came from all walks of life and were led by activists who had participated in the women's protests, school and university students, the Black Flags movement and the reservists who marched to Jerusalem from Latrun last week.

They gathered across the country near Ben-Gurion Airport and in places like Herzliya, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The main protest is scheduled for near the Knesset and will kick off at about 1 pm (Israel time).

Over a million people are expected to strike. Over 50 convoys of vehicles are planned to head to Jerusalem, along with hundreds of buses, the organizers said. 

The events were planned to begin at 10:00 a.m. with a prayer at the Western Wall, and then shift to the streets outside the Knesset beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon. People who committed to coming include thousands of doctors, hundreds of hi-tech companies, hundreds of law offices, university students and staff, high school students, and many other groups from "all branches and sectors," the organizers said.



Tags Israel protests Politics Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by