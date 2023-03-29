The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tene Yershalmi CEO wins prestigious Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize

Tene Yerushalmi leads democratic and pluralistic programs designed for teens and young adults, helping build the future of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 14:59
From right to left: Daniel Gamulka, Managing Director Maimonides Fund Israel; Mark Charendoff, President of the Maimonides Fund;Yael Berman-Domb, Winner of the Prize; Shai Doron, President of the Jerusalem Foundation. (photo credit: CHEN WAGSHALL)
From right to left: Daniel Gamulka, Managing Director Maimonides Fund Israel; Mark Charendoff, President of the Maimonides Fund;Yael Berman-Domb, Winner of the Prize; Shai Doron, President of the Jerusalem Foundation.
(photo credit: CHEN WAGSHALL)

Maimonides Fund and the Jerusalem Foundation awarded for the first time this year the new Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize to Yael Berman-Domb, CEO and founder of Tene Yerushalmi and chairwomen of the Council of Pre-Military Preparatory Programs.

The award is given in recognition of social entrepreneurs who are inspirations and role models in their work contributing to the strengthening of the city of Jerusalem and the well-being of its residents.

Berman-Domb has worked for many years in diverse social action activities, and Tene Yerushalmi is no exception. The organization leads unique programs to strengthen the city of Jerusalem by attracting and keeping young men and women in the city, as well as shaping active, committed, and influential community leadership. 

What is the nature of Tene Yerushalmi's work?

Tene Yerushalmi leads democratic and pluralistic programs designed for teens and young adults including: a pre-military preparatory course, a combined beit midrash, programs for university students, and community building. The organization has had many achievements in its 13 years of operation: 500 graduates of the Jerusalem Mechina and Tene Yerushalmi programs, 70% of whom work in the public and social sectors, and many have chosen to live in Jerusalem.

The Old City of Jerusalem (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The Old City of Jerusalem (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Berman-Domb is, then, a very qualified winner for the Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize, which requires candidates to be leaders from civil society (under age 50) who are active in non-profit organizations, that play a significant role in strengthening the city of Jerusalem, the development of the community and the wellbeing of the residents. 

"This is a great honor for me and for the Tene Yerushalmi organization to win the Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize," Berman-Domb said upon receiving the award. "We have operated for 13 years to strengthen Jerusalem through developing leadership programs that connect the young people to Jerusalem and provide them with tools for action and influence in the city. 

She concluded, "I, who grew up in Tel Aviv, fell in love with the city of Jerusalem as a student and together with Kehilat Haim I chose to stay in the city and be a part of it. It is all in our honor and we must continue to work for the city of Jerusalem."



