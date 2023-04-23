NGO: Remove Berland from Lag Ba'omer event at Mount Meron

The Movement for the Quality of Government appealed to Jerusalem Affairs and Jerusalem Traditions Minister Meir Porush on Thursday to remove Rabbi Eliezer Berland, a convicted sex offender, from the list of people to take part in the annual festival of Lag Ba’omer at the tomb of 1st century Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron.

Berland was convicted of sexual assault of multiple women in 2016 and other offenses including fraud, embezzlement, attempted threats, tax offenses and money laundering in 2021.

"Berland is a convicted sex offender, who doesn't deserve to be in society, and certainly does not deserve to be honored at public events," said the Movement for the Quality of Government. "In this case, not only is it inappropriate, but it also deviates from the procedure and we expect Minister Porush not to deviate from it, and not to give a platform to criminals."

"Berland is a convicted sex offender, who doesn't deserve to be in society, and certainly does not deserve to be honored at public events." Movement at the Quality of Government

The movement contacted Porush, who is in charge of the event after news of Berland's involvement was publicized.

Berland tried to leave the country for Rosh Hashanah

In September of last year, Ukraine stopped Berland from attempting to enter the country after Israel allowed him to leave for Rosh Hashanah. He was released from prison in 2021.

Rabbi Eliezer Berland covered with a prayer shawl arrives for a court hearing arrives for a police investigation at a police station in Jerusalem, November 2, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Two years ago, the event at Mount Meron resulted in one of the worst civilian catastrophes in the history of Israel, leaving 45 people dead in a stampede.