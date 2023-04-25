The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli Independence Day: Judicial reform protesters hold celebrations

The event is being referred to as a "demonstration-party," with the central focus being on the "demonstration of the independence of democracy."

By URI SELA/WALLA
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 20:31

Updated: APRIL 25, 2023 20:37
Judicial reform protesters hold Israeli Independence Day celebrations in Tel Aviv, on April 25, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Judicial reform protesters hold Israeli Independence Day celebrations in Tel Aviv, on April 25, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Judicial reform protesters are set to hold Israeli Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday evening on Tel Aviv's central Kaplan Street. 

There will be speeches, performances and communal activities. Kaplan Street and surrounding thruways will be blocked off for the evening. 

What will happen at these Independence Day celebrations?

The celebration is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. The keynote event, a panel moderated by presenter Linoy Bar Geffen, will feature a reading of Israel's Declaration of Independence by various famous persons such as Alona Sa'ar, actress and daughter of MK Gidon Sa'ar (National Unity); former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon; former IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz; Prof. Yoram Yuval; and actress Hana Azulai Al-Shepari.

Additionally, there will be musical performances by several Israeli artists and a rave that will last into the late night hours. 

The event is expected to finish up around midnight.



Tags Tel Aviv protests independence day israeli politics tel aviv protest democracy Judicial Reform
