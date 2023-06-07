Israeli winery earns int'l recognition with gold, silver Decanter medals

An Israeli winery achieved a momentous feat on Wednesday by receiving the gold and silver medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

The anticipated results of the competition for wines from around the world were announced on Wednesday. Tura Winery, funded by Vered and Erez Ben Saadon, won two distinguished medals: A gold medal for their Mountain Pick 2018 wine and a silver medal for their Tura Cabernet Sauvignon 2018.

Vered expressed her delight, saying that it was "an impressive achievement for the Tura Winery in the world of wine, the pioneering settlement in Judea and Samaria and in Israel as a whole."

Competition attracts wineries from 90 countries

Decanter, an esteemed wine and spirits competition that has been running since 1975, continues to bring pride to the Israeli wine industry. The competition attracts wineries from more than 90 countries worldwide.

Tura Winery (credit: Courtesy)

Vered shared her accomplishment during Israel's 75th Independence Day torch ceremony by lighting one of the torches in honor of Israel's wine industry.

"Tura Winery continues to reap awards for its blessed work and demonstrates that the Israeli wine transcends sectors and continents," Vered said. "These awards are just the beginning and we look forward to harvesting wines, the fine products of Israeli agriculture."

Decanter said that this broke their record for the most wine submissions with 18,250 wines that were evaluated for the competition from 57 different countries.