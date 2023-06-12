The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Antiquities Authority calls on Israeli public to return stolen artifacts

Citizens can reach out to the IAA to determine if items are antiques and return items at one of four collection points throughout the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 12:28
A wooden box containing 15 silver coins from the Maccabean period was discovered in the Judean Desert earlier this year, and will be put on display in the Hasmonean Museum in Modi'in, December 13, 2022. (photo credit: SHAI HALEVI / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A wooden box containing 15 silver coins from the Maccabean period was discovered in the Judean Desert earlier this year, and will be put on display in the Hasmonean Museum in Modi'in, December 13, 2022.
(photo credit: SHAI HALEVI / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in May began a large-scale operation to encourage the public to return illegally acquired artifacts, to restore them to their original site where possible,  gain historical knowledge and raise awareness around the issue.

To that effect, the IAA began an online campaign and opened a center to deal with ensuing inquiries, which can be reached via their website, the site of the Heritage Ministry, email, phone, WhatsApp, Facebook and more.

The center will be staffed by qualified archaeologists who can diagnose from a distance, after some questions, whether the finds in the citizen's possession are indeed antiquities, and attempt to determine their story and origin.

The citizens can also return items they know or suspect to be illegal artifacts at one of four collection points throughout the country. If necessary, if the items in question are very heavy or large for example, the IAA will even send representatives to collect the items from homes.

Some illegally acquired antiques are inherited

"Many people inherited and keep at home items that their parents collected because in the past, the law did not prohibit this," explains Eli Escozido, director of the IAA.

A coin from the Bar Kochba revolt found during an archaeological dig in Murabba'at caves in the Nahal Darga Reserve in the Judean Desert. (credit: COURTESY OF IAA ROBBERY PREVENTION UNIT)A coin from the Bar Kochba revolt found during an archaeological dig in Murabba'at caves in the Nahal Darga Reserve in the Judean Desert. (credit: COURTESY OF IAA ROBBERY PREVENTION UNIT)

"Other people find antiquities at tourist sites, and don't know that it is necessary to report the historical treasures, which belong to the general public. The campaign asks for the citizens' cooperation in returning the antiquities to their natural and legal place of our heritage assets. With us... the sensitive items will be documented and preserved against the ravages of time. Some of them will go to the displays, and maybe even add information about the country's past. We are very curious to find out what will come our way," Escozido added.

Willingness to return antiquities increases with age, according to a survey published by the IAA. Over the age of 35, 76% of those surveyed expressed a willingness to hand over the antique, while over the age of 55, the number rises to 82% and over the age of 65, it rises to 91%.

Any item or structure made by a person before 1700 CE is defined as an antique. 15% of respondents testified that they own antiquities, according to a survey conducted by the Geoctography Institute for the Heritage Ministry and the IAA. The most commonly held items are coins, followed by metal tools and books. Secular people prefer to hold coins (43%), while religious people hold more books (33%).

"The antiquities return operation led by the Ministry of Heritage and the Antiquities Authority is important and significant," Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said. "The antiquities that will be returned will help in assembling the historical story of the Land of Israel. I call on the general public who keep any antiquities in their homes to return them to the IAA, which holds them under sealed preservation conditions. Some of the antiquities will be presented to the public in various exhibitions in museums."



Tags archaeology history antiquities Israel Antiquities Authority
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by