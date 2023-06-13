The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel at odds with US on settler homes, says not bound by Aqaba

Israel has pushed back at the US, with the IDF’s Civil Administration expected to convene the Higher Planning Committee for Judea and Samaria for the second time this year

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 21:28

Updated: JUNE 13, 2023 21:29
A construction site of a new residential neighborhood at the mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in the West Bank Kfar Adumim, March 9, 2023. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
A construction site of a new residential neighborhood at the mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in the West Bank Kfar Adumim, March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Israel and the United States are at odds over its pledges to suspend settlement building announcements in Aqaba last February as the IDF prepares to advance plans for over 4,000 new settler homes.

“We have been clear that advancing settlements is an obstacle to peace and the achievement of a two-state solution,” US State Department Spokesman Mathew Miller told reporters in Washington on Tuesday.

“It is critical for all parties to uphold the commitments made at regional meetings at Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh to avoid measures that .undermine the prospects of a two-state solution,” he said.

“We will make concerns we have known publicly and we will continue to make them known privately. What the US says matters what we say from these podiums matters, It’s important that we signal clearly what we believe,” Miller said.

Israeli soldiers stand guard during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh,east of Nablus, in the West Bank, November 25, 2022 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers stand guard during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh,east of Nablus, in the West Bank, November 25, 2022 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

4,000 new settler homes

Israel has pushed back at the United States, with the IDF’s Civil Administration expected to convene the Higher Planning Committee for Judea and Samaria for the second time this year to promote plans for what could be over 4,000 new settler homes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government — in power since late December — has restored the practice of holding such meetings four times a year. The aim is to reduce international outrage at announcements of settlement building which are deemed by the global community as an obstacle to peace.

The committee last met in February when it advanced plans for some 7,000 new settler homes. Israel also authorized ten West Bank outposts transforming them into nine settlements.

But at a special summit in Jordan’s Aqaba in February Israel promised to suspend for four months any new announcements about settlement construction and for six months any new authorizations of outposts or the creation of new settlements.

The unique summit included officials from Israel, Jordan, Egypt, the United States and the Palestinian Authority and was held once again a month later in Egypt Sharm el-Sheikh.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reminded Netanyahu about the importance of adhering to the agreements forged there and to avoid measures that would undermine the two-state solution.

Israel has operated under the understanding that the suspension was good for only four months and has now expired.

In a nod to the US it agreed to cancel a hearing on the contentious E1 project in which 3,142 new settler homes are slated to be constructed in an unbuilt area of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement just outside of Jerusalem.

It has, however, insisted on pressing forward with the advancement of other settlement projects.

According to Kan News the committee will debate plans for 4,570 homes, of which 1,332 of those units are awaiting final approval. The Higher Planning Committee has yet to publish its agenda for the meeting or to set a date.

In an interview with Sky News over the weekend Netanyahu dismissed US claims that settlement building was an obstacle to peace stating that Israel had a right to build in its ancestral homeland.

The dispute with the US comes, as both Washington and Jerusalem have their eyes set on a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

During a joint press conference with Blinken, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the benefits of such a deal was limited without Israeli-Palestinian peace.

On Tuesday Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called on Washington to take a firm stand against Israel’s plan to advance settlement construction, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.



Tags Settlements Settlers United States West Bank
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by