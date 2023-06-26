Ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to lead FIDF's Widows and Orphans division

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen is set to adopt the role of president of the newly established Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans organization, the group announced during the inauguration of their new offices.

Newly established in Petah Tikvah's BTR Towers, the organisation's move is expected to facilitate the expansion of services the organization provides to IDF widows and orphans, along with various security forces including the Mossad, Shin Bet, Israel police, and Prison services.

During the event, the chairman of the IDF Widows and Orphans Tami Shelah announced the launch of the Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans, unveiling Yossi Cohen as the chosen leader of this newly established friends association.

Cohen's new role and commitment

Cohen's new position as president, with its focus on elevating the concerns of widows and orphans onto the public agenda and promoting action on their behalf, is expected to bring awareness to the pressing need to improve the quality of care extended to IDF widows and orphans.

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and IDF Widows and Orphans organization chairmain Tami Shelah at the IDF Widows and Orphans new headquarters' opening, June 24, 2023. (credit: KOBI KONAKS)

Chairman Shelah commented on the appointment, saying: "Today is a joyous day for IDF widows and orphans. For a long time, we have been working towards the establishment of the Friends Association, and it is of great honor to us that Yossi Cohen will be the president of this highly important Friends Association. Particularly during this time of renewal for the organization as we inaugurate our new headquarters.

"For 32 years since the organization's establishment, widows and orphans have hoped to find a place they can call home, and today this dream has come true. The concern for widows and orphans of the IDF is our top priority, and we will continue to tirelessly work for them."

Yossi Cohen echoed Shelah's enthusiasm, sharing: "On this exciting day, which is a significant event for the dear families of the fallen, I join the IDF Widows and Orphans organization with great respect."

"This organization represents the sacred values of the State of Israel in my eyes," Cohen continued, "and I hope that my contribution to the organization and the families who have made the greatest sacrifice will be meaningful."