The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shin Bet investigating rocket found in east Jerusalem during Jerusalem Day Flag March

The rocket was found during the Jerusalem Day Flag Parade and authorities are now examining whether there was an intention to fire it or not.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 00:23
Israeli security forces stand at the site where an Israeli was killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Israeli security forces stand at the site where an Israeli was killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

The Jerusalem Post has learned on Sunday that the Shin Bet is currently investigating the discovery of a rocket in an open area in east Jerusalem.

The rocket was found during the Jerusalem Day Flag Parade and authorities are now examining whether there was an intention to fire it or not. The military forced on duty were the ones who discovered the rocket, whose base appeared to be old and deteriorated.

The Shin Bet, in collaboration with the Judea and Samaria Police Department, has apprehended a Palestinian suspect, identified as Abd Al-Hakim Mahmoud Muhammad Buatna, from the Ajul village in Binyamin. 

Buatna confessed that he was acting alone and had intended to set off the rocket just out of curiosity and a desire for routine.

The incident was first reported on by Yediot Aharonot. Interrogations are still ongoing to determine the full extent of his intentions.

The Jerusalem Day flag march in front of the Damascus Gate, May 18, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) The Jerusalem Day flag march in front of the Damascus Gate, May 18, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

According to the investigations, Buatna acquired knowledge about explosives and rocket production from various online sources, including from the internet and Telegram. However, due to his limited expertise and poor manufacturing process, the rockets he attempted to create were of low quality and unsuccessful upon launch.

The rocket that led to Buatna's arrest was discovered in the Beit Hanina neighborhood, situated beyond the Security Barrier. Notably, it was found without any explosives.

IDF located a 'dummy' rocket launcher in West Bank

This incident comes a month after the IDF located a dummy rocket launcher in the vicinity of the West Bank village of Nazlat, in the Jenin area. The announcement came shortly after unconfirmed reports that terrorists had attempted to fire rockets from the West Bank but had been stopped.

The IDF said it had taken the dummy launcher into custody and was probing the incident. 

Over the years, security authorities have warned of the possibility of Israel being attacked by rockets from the West Bank - just as it has faced rockets from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Yonah Jeremy Bob has contributed to this article.



Tags Jerusalem Shin Bet rockets Jerusalem day arrest Flag March
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by