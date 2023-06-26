The Jerusalem Post has learned on Sunday that the Shin Bet is currently investigating the discovery of a rocket in an open area in east Jerusalem.

The rocket was found during the Jerusalem Day Flag Parade and authorities are now examining whether there was an intention to fire it or not. The military forced on duty were the ones who discovered the rocket, whose base appeared to be old and deteriorated.

The Shin Bet, in collaboration with the Judea and Samaria Police Department, has apprehended a Palestinian suspect, identified as Abd Al-Hakim Mahmoud Muhammad Buatna, from the Ajul village in Binyamin.

Buatna confessed that he was acting alone and had intended to set off the rocket just out of curiosity and a desire for routine.

The incident was first reported on by Yediot Aharonot. Interrogations are still ongoing to determine the full extent of his intentions.

The Jerusalem Day flag march in front of the Damascus Gate, May 18, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

According to the investigations, Buatna acquired knowledge about explosives and rocket production from various online sources, including from the internet and Telegram. However, due to his limited expertise and poor manufacturing process, the rockets he attempted to create were of low quality and unsuccessful upon launch.

The rocket that led to Buatna's arrest was discovered in the Beit Hanina neighborhood, situated beyond the Security Barrier. Notably, it was found without any explosives.

IDF located a 'dummy' rocket launcher in West Bank

This incident comes a month after the IDF located a dummy rocket launcher in the vicinity of the West Bank village of Nazlat, in the Jenin area. The announcement came shortly after unconfirmed reports that terrorists had attempted to fire rockets from the West Bank but had been stopped.

The IDF said it had taken the dummy launcher into custody and was probing the incident.

Over the years, security authorities have warned of the possibility of Israel being attacked by rockets from the West Bank - just as it has faced rockets from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Yonah Jeremy Bob has contributed to this article.