A-G comes out against judicial reform bill restricting reasonableness

The Attorney-General's Office came out in opposition to the judicial reform bill for restricting the unreasonableness doctrine, at a session of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday morning.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Gil Limon said that while there were issues with the reasonableness standard, which allows the court to engage in judicial review of government administrative decisions that it deems beyond the scope of a responsible authority, the difficulties in the application don't justify the principle's cancellation.

The bill would prevent the use of reasonableness in the High Court of Justice and lower court judgements on decisions by all elected officials. Limon said "vaccinating" an entire group from reasonableness was an unacceptable measure.

"It will leave the public exposed to arbitrariness without effective means to deal with it, in cases where other judicial grounds will not provide an answer," Limon warned. "These are hundreds and thousands of governmental decisions, and therefore parliamentary oversight cannot provide an effective alternative to judicial review."

Limon said the bill, like the stalled bill to cancel judicial review, would remove important democratic checks and balances without offering alternatives.