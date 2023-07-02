IDF soldier filmed throwing stones at anti-reform protests in Tel Aviv

An IDF soldier at the Kirya military headquarters was seen throwing stones at anti-judicial reform protesters in Tel Aviv on Saturday in footage shared by Israeli media.

צהל חוקר ארוע חמור במסגרתו חייל צהל שסגר שבת בקרייה השליך אמש אבנים על המפגינים בקפלן מתוך בסיס הקרייה pic.twitter.com/VTHjRQwlm5 — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) July 2, 2023

The video showed an individual with his face covered and motioning at protesters making their way to Kaplan Street for a weekly protest against the government's planned changes to the judicial system. Protesters at the scene said that he threw stones at them and shouted unclear statements toward them.

The identity of the soldier seen in the video is known to Military Police, according to Channel 13.

"We were on our way to Kaplan on the route of Menachem Begin Street towards the main stage," said a couple who were attacked by the soldier to N12 news. "When we passed right under the Kirya base, a masked boy stood inside the compound and started throwing stones at us. A few minutes later, someone from the base came and called him with hand gestures then he left, also because he saw that we were taking pictures and went to report it to the police, one of whom also took pictures of what was happening."

The Kirya, IDF headquarters, buildings seen from the Sarona Market in central Tel Aviv, on March 21, 2018. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

"This is devious behavior, certainly when it comes to an IDF soldier or someone who is inside an IDF base. The feeling is not pleasant," said the couple.

"I admit that until this morning I did not understand the magnitude of the event, and in my opinion, in retrospect, it is because every time we go to demonstrations there is an expectation of harm, there is a knowledge that we will receive such and such reactions that are severe. That is why it was not surprising, and that is actually what is horrifying."

IDF says it is taking case seriously

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit told Israeli media that police notified security personnel at the Kirya about the incident, adding that "the IDF takes the case seriously and the issue will be thoroughly investigated."