The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel Police call on judicial reform protesters to avoid 'disaster' at Ben-Gurion Airport

Central District police commander Avi Biton tells protesters that while they have a right to protest, they may not shut down roads.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 2, 2023 09:54

Updated: JULY 2, 2023 10:04
Israelis protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Anti-judicial reform protesters should be responsible and keep roads clear near the Ben Gurion Airport, Central District police commander Avi Biton appealed on Sunday morning before a major demonstration on Monday.

Biton said that an emergency situation, in which a United Airlines flight with hundreds of passengers suffered a broken window and had to land in Israel, demonstrated why it was essential to keep security roads open. 

"I call on protest organizers: Show responsibility so that a disaster will not happen that we will regret," said Biton. "The traffic lanes in the Ben Gurion Airport area are defined as emergency roads and must be left open for rescue services at all times. 

Biton said that protesting was a key democratic right, but public safety needed to be taken into account. The police will allow demonstrators into the airport area, but Biton said that they would not allow the blocking of roads, and will have zero tolerance for those that do.

Why is the upcoming protest at Ben Gurion happening?

Protest leaders announced the Ben Gurion protest on Tuesday, in response to the continued development of judicial reform legislation on Monday. A bill on the reasonableness standard will be discussed at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee the same day. 

At the penultimate moment before the final readings for the reform's Judicial Selection Committee bill in March, intense protests and employee strikes brought airport traffic to a close. 

Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The closure of roads throughout Israel during protests has remained a contentious issue during the judicial reform period. Critics of the tactic argue that it endangers both the pedestrian protester and drivers.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by