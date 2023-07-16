Likud activist: 6 million more Ashkenazim should die

Likud activist Itzik Zarka shouted at anti-judicial reform protesters that "another six million [Ashkenazim] should burn" during a demonstration in northern Israel on Saturday night, according to video shared on social media.

"Ashkenazim, s*uts. May you burn in hell. Not for nothing did six million die. I'm proud. If only six million more would burn," said Zarka in apparent reference to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, while standing next to a group holding a sign reading "the people demand judicial reform" and the flag of the far-right Lehava movement.

The Holocaust was not restricted to Europe as over 400,000 Jews of North Africa were persecuted as the Axis invaded the region as well during World War II. Antisemitic legislation was issued against the Jews of Morocco, Algeria, Libya, and Tunisia.

In Libya, thousands of Jews were imprisoned in concentration camps where hundreds died.

MK Idit Silman with Likud activist Itzik Zarka at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Zarka's past threats during right-wing protests

Zarka, who has repeatedly conducted protests against demonstrators opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his governments' policies, has a history of issuing threats.

In January, he approached High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut and told her to "take it down a notch...so that no one will come after you."

During protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent years, he was filmed shouting at protesters "Black Flags, these are your burial shrouds," "may your eyes both fall out," and "this is the cancer of the country," among other slogans.

Another video showed him after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, saying "[after] the rockets that were fired from the south toward Yad Mordechai (a kibbutz in southern Israel), I raised a glass, enjoyed it."

Earlier this year, Zarka began conducting demonstrations blocking the entrances to kibbutzim in northern Israel in protest against anti-judicial reform protests that blocked roads throughout Israel. The demonstrators stopped drivers car by car and asked them if they supported or opposed the reform.

Zarka is close with a number of Likud MKs and ministers. In 2020, Likud members including Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel published videos wishing him a happy birthday and describing him as a "loyal" and "valuable" member of the Likud Party.