The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Catholic Abbot told to remove cross at Western Wall

The abbot was told that the cross was "really big and inappropriate for this place."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 19, 2023 15:53
The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The abbot of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem, Nikodemus Schnabel, was asked by workers at the Western Wall to remove the cross he was wearing around his neck on Wednesday morning, according to a video shared by Der Spiegel reporter Christopher Schult.

The video shared by Schult on Twitter showed a worker at the Western Wall telling the abbot that the cross was "really big and inappropriate for this place. It's a Jewish place, you need to respect that."

Schnabel responded that the request was "very harsh," with the worker insisting that she respected that he is religious and asking people nearby to stop filming the incident.

"This is not a provocation. I'm an abbot. This is my dress," said Schnabel. "The cross is part of my dress code, I'm a Roman Catholic abbot. You want me to not dress as my faith tells me I should dress."

View of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem's Old City on sunset, November 14, 2016. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) View of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem's Old City on sunset, November 14, 2016. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Schult tweeted that the worker told the abbot that the requirement to remove the cross "is a new regulation."

Schnabel responded to the incident on Twitter on Wednesday, writing "The unfortunately not so nice end of a nice tour of the Old City through the morning #Jerusalem. It is painful to see how the climate in this wonderful city is changing more and more for the worse under the new government. Jerusalem is big enough for everyone!"

Attacks on Christians in Jerusalem continue to rise

The incident comes amid a spike in anti-Christian attacks in Jerusalem in recent months, including many incidents of Jewish residents spitting on Christian tourists and clergymen.

Last Thursday, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that there have been several attacks on priests in Jerusalem and a number of Christian sites have been vandalized, with incidents reported every week.

When asked if he thought the new government was driving the attacks, Pizzaballa "I don't know if there is a connection there. But the fact is that since the new government took office, we have seen a significant increase."

"The source of such attacks is education. There are children who spit and yell at Christians - someone must have taught them that," said Pizzaballa to Frankfurter Allgemeine. "Perhaps there is a young generation, for example in the settlements, that grew up in an extremist or polarized context and does not know any diversity. But we can only make assumptions."

The patriarch added that the church is speaking with Israeli authorities and that the government and religious institutions had said they were trying to take action, but noted that "it's very difficult because we're not dealing with mainstream Judaism, we're dealing with fringe groups." He added that the churches "have no contacts with the government at the political level."

The patriarch additionally stressed that while most of the attackers are haredi and religious Zionists, there are also a lot of positive reactions from these groups and people shouldn't generalize.

Last month, a Jerusalem city council meeting erupted into a shouting match after a member of the Hitorerut party on the council called for it to condemn attacks by haredim and far-right Jews against Christians in the Old City.

"They're spitting on and cursing at Christian tourists and worshippers," said Hitorerut councilman Adir Schwartz during the meeting. The Hitorerut party also called for additional security cameras and further cooperation with the police in order to protect the Christian community.

"We support tourism but not missionaries," said far-right Jerusalem deputy mayor Aryeh King.

Councilman Yonatan Yosef also belittled the call for a condemnation, stating "I would like to add a condemnation of the Christians who conducted the crusades, the pogroms, the Inquisition, all the things that the Christians did to the Jews throughout the ages."

"What did the pope do during the Holocaust? I'm still waiting for the pope's condemnation of the Holocaust."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated during the meeting "We condemn - and 'we' means all of us, most of us let's say -  all expressions of violence regardless of religion, race or sex."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by