The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gallant speaks with Austin, Halevi meets with CENTCOM chief as US checks IDF post repeal

The US military is checking in with the IDF to see how much joint operations may be impacted by the IDF reservists’ quitting movement.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 25, 2023 20:18
IDF RESERVISTS and activists protest judicial reform, outside the Prime Ministers Office in Jerusalem, March 2. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IDF RESERVISTS and activists protest judicial reform, outside the Prime Ministers Office in Jerusalem, March 2.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Just slightly over 24 hours after the Knesset repealed the judiciary’s reasonability standard, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by phone, and IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi was set to meet with CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla on Wednesday.

The two interactions in parallel to each other, and in such short proximity to the major Knesset legislation, left the impression of the US military checking in with the IDF to see how much its readiness and the country’s joint operations may be impacted by the IDF reservists’ quitting movement.

Throughout recent weeks, there has been regular contact between US and Israeli officials as Washington tried to convince Jerusalem to back off of the repeal or water it down. Meanwhile, Jerusalem tried to prepare Washington for the idea that the repeal was not as extreme as the original judicial overhaul.

But all of this was at the policy level about whether the Israeli government would go through with the repeal and what the policy consequences might be from the Biden administration if the Jewish state did so.

These latest meetings have a much more practical function.

IDF soldiers explain the different methods of using ladders to breach buildings to US Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during a bilateral training exercise with the IDF in Israel, March 4, 2014. (credit: NARA & DVIDS Public Domain Archive) IDF soldiers explain the different methods of using ladders to breach buildings to US Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during a bilateral training exercise with the IDF in Israel, March 4, 2014. (credit: NARA & DVIDS Public Domain Archive)

Judicial reform impact on IDF

The whole world, including Israel’s enemies and allies, know that the IDF has been negatively impacted during the judicial overhaul debate, and now is an opportunity for the US military echelon to see and hear directly exactly where that leaves America’s key Middle Eastern ally.

Further, the two countries have carried out far more joint drills since Israel joined CENTCOM and have future commitments regarding those drills in order to message to Iran and others the power that the allies can bring to bear.

More joint drills are scheduled for fall 2023.

Austin and Kurilla are likely checking whether Israel’s involvement in these drills will be impacted by IDF reservists quitting.

Further, they are likely checking if there will be changes to aspects of the various contingency plans for striking Iran, should such a need arise.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel begins to see economic ramifications of judicial reform

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by