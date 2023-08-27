The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF finds 'serious faults' in training death of soldier

The investigation found it was "impossible to estimate" how long it took to find Ofen from the moment he collapsed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 20:22
Hallel Nehamia Ufan, killed during an IDF training exercise on August 14, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hallel Nehamia Ufan, killed during an IDF training exercise on August 14, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An investigation by the IDF found "serious faults" in the training exercise during which soldier Hillel Nehemiah Ofen died, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday.

Ofen, 20, from Karmei Tzur, north of Hebron, died while on a training exercise in the center of the country near the Adam training facility for Yahalom, an elite special operations unit in the Engineering Corps.

"Serious faults emerged in the conduct of the training and in the implementation of the orders to carry it out, in the aspects of rest times, supervision, and control of the training," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF said at the time of Ofen's death that the participants in the exercise had rested most of the day.

The investigation also found that it was "impossible to estimate" how long it took from the moment Ofen collapsed to the moment he was found unconscious.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours Israel's northern border with Lebanon on August 2, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours Israel's northern border with Lebanon on August 2, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Six additional soldiers were transferred for medical examinations during the exercise due to exhaustion. After their medical condition was found to be normal, they returned to the training.

In light of the investigation, immediate lessons were learned concerning the command and control of training, ensuring compliance with safety procedures and managing a situation assessment in relation to the weather conditions.

Additionally, last week, a discussion led by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was held on the subject of training in the IDF in light of the weather. During the discussion, decisions were made to take strict precautions concerning the approval and conduct of training in accordance with weather conditions and situation assessments.

Further investigations and examinations still underway

An investigation by military police into the incident is still underway and the findings of that investigation will be forwarded to the military attorney's office for examination.

An examination is also being conducted by a team of experts led by the commander of the 679th Brigade, Elad Efrati, to examine cross-cutting issues concerning training in special units and the effects of weather changes on IDF training. The conclusions of the examination will be presented to the chief of staff.

The chief of staff expressed his sorrow over Ofen's death, saying that this was a serious incident which obliges the IDF to conduct an in-depth examination to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The findings of the command investigation were presented to the Ofen family.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Six Jewish things to know about GOP's Ramaswamy, who called to end Israel aid

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends the Erick Erickson's conservative political conference "The Gathering" in Atlanta, Georgia, US. August 19, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by