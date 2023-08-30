The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Turkish outlet links Chabad to Mossad, LGBT support in Northern Cyprus

The Milli Gazete report alleges, "Chabad commits many crimes. They launder money and leak information to Mossad. They decipher all military points. They buy land from near military areas."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 22:34
Chabad emissaries (shluchim) attending their annual international conference at Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn in November 2019. (photo credit: MENDEL GROSSBAUM/CHABAD.ORG)
Chabad emissaries (shluchim) attending their annual international conference at Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn in November 2019.
(photo credit: MENDEL GROSSBAUM/CHABAD.ORG)

The Turkish publication, Milli Gazete, claimed on Wednesday that the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish organization has been operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and supporting the LGBT community.

The Milli Gazete report alleges, "Chabad commits many crimes. They launder money and leak information to Mossad. They decipher all military points. They buy land from near military areas, as in Geçitkale."

The report also mentions that "Chabad also supports LGBT."

What claims does the Turkish media outlet make about Chabad?

Further insights from the original article include:

Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
  • Milli Gazete claims that Chabad-Lubavitch is the primary force behind Zionist land acquisitions in the TRNC.
  • The region is voicing concerns over the potential transformation of Northern Cyprus into a part of the "Great Israel Project" if the ongoing land sales are not halted.
  • An unnamed TRNC official has informed Milli Gazete that through the organization, Zionists have secured approximately 25,000 acres of TRNC land through nearly 2,000 companies.
  • Rabbi Haim Azimov, identified as the head of Chabad's TRNC structure, was reportedly dispatched to the TRNC by the US in 2006. Following significant political shifts in 2008, Chabad's influence and activities in the region have allegedly increased.
  • The TRNC official also made significant allegations, pointing to unauthorized activities by Chabad, threats towards those opposing them, and connections to organized crime.

These claims are based on the Milli Gazete article and its unnamed TRNC source. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by