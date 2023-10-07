Judicial reform protests cancelled amid security situation

Due to the terror escalation, the Kaplan Force announced the cancellation of the judicial reform demonstration planned on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv.

"We stand by the IDF and the security forces carrying out their duties during this difficult time and hope for the restoration of calm and security," the force said.

Brothers in Arms and Forum 555 also called on their followers to support the IDF and fight for Israel's security.

"We call on everyone who is required to stand up for the defense of Israel to do so without hesitation and immediately," Brothers in Arms said in a statement. "Right now, the most important thing is the security of the country."

Opposition stands behind IDF

In addition to the cancellation of the protests, the opposition has expressed support for the operation. In a joint statement by former prime minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid, National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party Avigdor Liberman and Labor leader Merav Michaeli, they said "we offer full support to the IDF and the security establishment." Protest sign against the judicial reform, Kaplan, Tel-Aviv Saturday evening August 12, 2023. (credit: GILAD FURST)

"We are all united in the face of terrorism, and we must strike it with a strong and determined hand," the leaders said. "Hamas and any other terrorist organization that cooperates with it, in the south or elsewhere, must pay a heavy price for this attack. We need to mobilize the international community against terrorism."

Further they added: "In times like these, there is no opposition and coalition in Israel. We will provide full support to the security forces for a harsh and strong response against terrorism and its operatives."