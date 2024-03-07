Israeli NGO sends convoy of food to Gazans

Israeli grassroots peace movement Standing Together attempted to send a convoy with food to Gazan citizens before being stopped by Israel Police and the IDF, Thursday, the organization said.

"The government is not allowing enough basic humanitarian aid to be brought to the millions hungry in Gaza, and when aid is brought in, battalions of settlers block it," said the organization in a call to Israelis to donate food.

"We will not stand idly by. On Thursday, we will all demand stopping the starvation in Gaza," the organization added.

Taking action to drop off food in Gaza

Standing Together invited the public to drop off food donations for Gazans at pickup points in a number of cities, and drivers were asked to volunteer to join the convoy.

The organization said a surprisingly large amount of food was donated, allowing them to fill half a truck with supplies. Dozens of drivers volunteered to join the convoy. Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, February 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Kosay Al Nemer/File Photo)

The convoy, which departed Tel Aviv Thursday morning, was stopped by police and IDF near the southern Kibbutz of Nir Yitzchak before they reached the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, but it is important to keep our head above water and look forward," said Suf Patishi, a member of Standing Together's leadership. "We need to understand what actions are keeping us in a cycle of violence and what actions will help us build a better future.

"The hunger in Gaza is taking us away from a safe future for Palestinians and Israelis. We cannot stay indifferent to the pictures of starving kids in Gaza," added Patishi, who said that this is true despite the October 7 Massacre.

"Israelis giving food to Gazans is important not only because it can save starving children, but also because it shows that there is a better future and that Palestinians and Israelis can live together in peace and are not meant to be at war with each other forever," said Patishi.

Standing Together will attempt to work with foreign organizations who are bringing aid into Gaza to make sure that the food donated makes it to Gazans, said Patishi.