2023 Israeli Democracy Index reveals mixed sentiments on trust and solidarity

The Israel Democracy Institute recently unveiled the findings of its 2023 Israeli Democracy Index, shedding light on the nuanced shifts in Israeli public opinion amid a backdrop of significant national events, including—if not especially—the war that began on October 7.

The annual survey, now in its 21st iteration, meticulously examines the public's perception of democracy's strength, institutional trust, and societal cohesion within Israel.

Despite the upheaval triggered by the October 7 events and the subsequent conflict, the survey reveals a relatively stable public trust in many of Israel's institutions, with notable exceptions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and local municipalities enjoy the highest levels of trust among the Jewish populace, showcasing a consistent faith in these bodies. In contrast, political institutions remain at the nadir of public trust, reflecting an ongoing deep-seated skepticism toward governmental and legislative entities.

A significant finding from the post-October 7 survey is the marked increase in public trust in the Israel Police, attributed to their pivotal role during the initial stages of the conflict. This surge contrasts starkly with the enduring distrust in the government and the Knesset. Israeli police walk near a security incident scene near the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa or the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Beyond institutional trust, the survey notably captures a remarkable improvement in the sense of solidarity and belonging among Israeli Jews and Arabs. This enhanced sentiment of unity comes despite a pervasive dissatisfaction with the nation's overall situation, with only a fraction of respondents viewing it positively.

Tensions in Israeli society persist

However, tensions within Israeli society persist, primarily revolving around political divides and ethnic relations. Jewish respondents predominantly identified the rift between the Right and Left as a significant source of discord, while Arab participants pointed to Jewish-Arab relations as the primary concern.

Nonetheless, there's a glimmer of hope with an uptick in national consensus among Jewish Israelis, suggesting a growing acknowledgment of shared values.

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, emphasizes the dichotomy within the survey's findings: a strong trust in certain institutions versus a stark distrust in political leadership. The increased social solidarity, particularly highlighted during wartime, offers a silver lining against the backdrop of political dissatisfaction.

The 2023 Israeli Democracy Index not only chronicles the current state of Israeli democracy and public opinion but also underscores the complex interplay between trust, division, and unity within the nation. As Israel grapples with its internal and external challenges, the insights from this survey offer a critical lens through which to understand the evolving dynamics of Israeli society.