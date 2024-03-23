Looking for work: Yair Netanyahu eyeing job at Israel's consulate in Miami - report

Yair Netanyahu is reported to have contacted the Israeli Miami Consulate to start working as a local consulate employee, according to a Friday Maariv report.

Last April, it became clear that the younger Netanyahu left the country shortly after his father, Benjamin Netanyahu, fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Although ultimately rescinded, the firing created a massive wave of protests against the government.

In November, a few weeks after the outbreak of the war, Netanyahu paid a short visit to Israel and was recorded as a volunteer at the Hatzalah center. According to him, even during his stay in Miami, he engaged in voluntary activities for the IDF. Now, according to two sources close to diplomatic circles, he is interested in contributing to the field of Israeli hasbara (public diplomacy).

Yair did his military service at the IDF Spokesperson's Office, where he served in the Information Analysis and Control Center, in the unit's representation in the center and in the branch that handles international communications. Yair Netanyahu volunteering at United Hatzalah (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Yair Netanyahu's CV

He holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the Hebrew University and a master's in diplomacy and conflict resolution from IDC Herzliya, now Reichman University.

In his application to the consulate, he stated that he has extensive experience in social network advocacy and is interested in contributing to Israel's diplomatic advocacy effort.

Last month, the Daily Mail published photos of Yair Netanyahu, who was seen spending time on a balcony in the luxury apartment where he was staying in Florida. The newspaper estimates that the apartment's rental cost is $5,000 per month.

The article harshly criticized the Prime Minister's son, who enjoyed, according to the paper, a luxurious lifestyle in the USA while a severe war was raging in Israel. It is also claimed that he enjoys the close security of two Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) security guards who accompany him "when he goes to the gym, to the pool, and every time he leaves his apartment floor."

It was also noted that Netanyahu does not work and cannot get a job since he is not an American citizen. Instead, he "stays up late to post on social media posts in favor of his father and fight with his political opponents."