El Al and Arkia to cancel their flights due to the Iranian attack

El Al and Arkia Israeli Airlines have announced the cancellation or alteration of their flights scheduled for Saturday or Sunday. This was in response to the closure of Israel's airspace to aviation from 12:30 am to 07:00 am, prompted by an Iranian drone attack on Israel.

The airlines have committed to providing further updates as new information becomes available.

According to the security system guidelines, beginning at 12:30 am on Sunday, Israel's airspace will be closed to international and domestic flights.

The flight schedule from Ben Gurion Airport is expected to be significantly altered due to delayed arrivals. Ramon Airport will also shut down to traffic.

As the Transportation Ministry stated, travelers are advised to consult their airlines and the Airport Authority's website for updated flight times before heading to the airport. El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Here is a list of El Al flights that took off but had their routes altered:- Flight LY 082, scheduled from Bangkok to Tel Aviv, will return to Bangkok.- Flight LY 088, from Phuket to Tel Aviv, will also return to Bangkok.

Additional altered flights

Canceled El Al flights include:- Flight LY 1326 from Paris to Tel Aviv- Flight LY 884 from Rome to Tel Aviv- Flight LY 292 from Barcelona to Tel Aviv- Flight LY 288 from Milan to Tel Aviv- Flight LY 576 from Bucharest to Tel Aviv- Flight LY 558 from Sofia to Tel Aviv- Flight LY 548 from Athens to Tel Aviv- Flights LY 971 and LY 973 from Tel Aviv to Dubai- Flights LY 792 and LY 974 from Dubai to Tel Aviv- Flights LY 613, LY 611 from Tel Aviv to Moscow and LY 614, LY 612 from Moscow to Tel Aviv

Arkia flights that have been rescheduled include:- Flight 611 to the Seychelles, departing at 07:30- Rhodes flight 073/4, now departing at 08:00- Flight 771 to Grenoble, scheduled for 09:00- Flights 211/2 to and from Athens, postponed to a later date- Flight 338 from Milan delayed to a later time- Flights 779/780 to and from Geneva, also postponed to a later date