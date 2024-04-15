CeraVe makes romcom trailer with a unique twist

The trailer will be shown under the title: "Love under the sun", and at the end, the heroine's true love is revealed – CeraVe’s facial cream with high SPF50 sun protection.

The trailer will be released in Israel at the same time as the US, starting next week, and will appear before the start of movies in theaters, as a trailer for a real movie about a girl who is looking for her loved one, which turns out to be the perfect protection cream. The campaign will also run on billboards and in a digital campaign.

According to Guy Daneman, CEO of L'Oréal Israel's Dermo-Cosmetics division: "The idea for the campaign, which is a trailer, was born from a consumer insight that the general public, especially youth, "skip ads" and rush to move to other channels. What do they like to watch? Movie trailers!” According to him: "The goal is to convey the message from a young age about the importance of protection from the sun throughout the year and not just during the summer."

The trailer presents a story pretending to be a romantic comedy, about a young girl who is tired of searching and excitedly tells her friends that she has finally found her one... which turns out to be the facial moisturizer with SPF50 by CeraVe.

CeraVe SPF50 facial moisturizer combines a unique formula containing 3 ceramides essential for the skin, which help restore the natural protective layer. It contains niacinamide (vitamin B3) and vitamin E., with a light texture and is easy to use, for daily protection from the sun, suitable for dry to very dry skin, and comes in a convenient and easy-to-carry bag.

For a first look at the CeraVe campaign trailer: