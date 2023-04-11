The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli asks ChatGPT to write 'South Park' episode on judicial reform crisis

The plot of South Park episode parodying the judicial reform crisis features with Cartman as Benjamin Netanyahu, Butters as Sara Netanyahu and Kenny as Bezalel Smotrich.

By WALLA! CULTURE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 12:42
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the popular US comedy series South Park. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the popular US comedy series South Park.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, REUTERS)

Israel Youtuber Itai Gal gave the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT articles to update it on everything happening in Israel over the past few months and asked it to write a new episode of South Park making fun of it. 

The result was hilarious, poking fun at the current political crisis surrounding judicial reform.

Watch the two-and-a-half-minute video here:

AI-generated South Park episode about Israel's judicial reform

In the episode's plot, Eric Cartman arrives at the school cafeteria and finds out he can have just one chocolate pudding cup per lunch. He becomes furious and wants to do something about it, so Butters suggests he runs for student council president – he succeeds and ends up with full control over the school.

"He decides to completely overhaul the school system, just like a true dictator."

ChatGPT-written South Park script parodying the Israeli judicial reform crisis

"He decides to completely overhaul the school system, just like a true dictator," the episode script says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Cartman, seemingly a satire of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, carries out a coup of the school's management, finding a loophole in the school's bylaws and – in what the script explicitly states is an analogy of Israel – firing the principal and appointing his mother as a replacement. 

This is similar to what the Israeli government is trying to do with the judiciary – "The person who is supposed to be overseeing his actions is biased and lets him do whatever he wants."

Now having unchecked authority, Cartman proceeds to push a series of new petty and absurd policies that benefit only him, including giving his bike reserved parking and allowing himself to have extra chocolate pudding cups. However, these new policies lead to protests against him and his overhaul from other students in the school, whom he labels as "anarchists."

Later, Cartman orchestrates a scenario where fellow classmate and ally Butters is getting his hair done in the boy's bathroom during the protests. This ends up trapping Butters inside, with Cartman saves him, hugging his ally before saying how the two of them don't feel safe – a scenario specifically mentioned to be parodying Sara Netanyahu being trapped in a hair salon during protests and needing to be rescued.

Later, Cartman's other classmate and ally Kenny gives a speech on Cartman's behalf at a national convention but, as is typical of the character, his words are largely inaudible and he becomes the subject of ridicule when the word "grandmother" is misheard as the word "Grandmeizer" – a scenario that seems to parody Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's much-ridiculed Engish speech while in the US. 

In the end, the ChatGPT-written script says protest leader Stan Marsh tries to run against Cartman but loses, with his classmates saying that despite all of Cartman's flaws, they feel they've known him the longest and would rather stick with who they know than go with someone new. The chocolate pudding cups are then gone from the cafeteria due to budget cuts allowing Cartman to have a private jet, which he is seen in while swimming in chocolate pudding.

AI used to write TV

Though unique as a means of writing a direct parody of the Israeli political crisis, this isn't the first time AI has been used to parody a TV series.

Back in December, a parody of Seinfeld called "Nothing, Forever" debuted on Twitch as an endless stream.

The script was made using the GPT-3 made by OpenAI, similar to the company's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Another company is behind making the voices of the characters. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests south park israeli politics Sara Netanyahu comedy parody Artificial intelligence Bezalel Smotrich Judicial Selection Committee ChatGPT Judicial system Judiciary Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by