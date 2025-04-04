IDF conducts airstrikes in Gaza, Lebanon, Barkat urges to declare Qatar terror-supporting nation
Gilad Erdan: UN is a lost cause, serves Hamas’s interests • IDF Colonel reflects on deadly Lebanon incident involving Ze’ev 'Jabo' Hanoch Erlich
Economy Minister Nir Barkat accused Qatar of being the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and called for Israel to take legislative action declaring it a terror-supporting state.
Economy Minister Nir Barkat on Tuesday accused Qatar of being the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and called on the Israeli government to take legislative action declaring it a terror-supporting state.
At least three killed in Israeli attack near Lebanon's Sidon - report
The IDF conducted a strike near Lebanon's Sidon on Friday morning, according to Lebanese reports cited by KAN News.
Former Israeli UN envoy Gilad Erdan said the UN will always have an anti-Israel majority and urged Israel to lead a global campaign to halt its funding.
Former Israeli UN representative Gilad Erdan stated that the "UN is a lost cause. It has no real ability to protect human rights," during a conversation with Israel's Defense and Security Forum (Habitchonistim)'s Vice President of Research and Content, Or Yissachar, at their "Year of Opportunity" National Security Conference, hosted by partnership with Channel 14, on Thursday.
Col. (res.) Yoav Yarom spoke out for the first time in a televised interview aired on Channel 12's "Uvda," as part of an investigative report by journalist Chen Lieberman.
Col. (res.) Yoav Yarom, the IDF officer who approved the controversial reconnaissance mission into southern Lebanon that resulted in the deaths of civilian journalist Ze'ev 'Jabo' Hanoch Erlich and IDF combat soldier Gur Kehati, spoke out for the first time in a televised interview aired on Channel 12's "Uvda," as part of an investigative report by journalist Chen Lieberman.
IAF conducts airstrikes east of Gaza City - report
The Israel Air Force conducted a series of "extensive airstrikes" east of Gaza City, in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, according to reports on Thursday night.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.