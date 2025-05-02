Israel conducts airstrike on Damascus, Trump believes fewer than 24 hostages are alive

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump in the Oval Office last Friday: Since Trump’s election as president last November for a second term, the US has no longer been committed to the previous world order in which it had played such a major role in creating and running, the writer maintains. (photo credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he understands that there are fewer than 24 Israeli hostages alive in Gaza.

"Out of 59 hostages, 24 are alive - but my understanding now is that that number is even smaller," Trump said.