Israel conducts airstrike on Damascus, Trump believes fewer than 24 hostages are alive

Trump: I believe that there are fewer than 24 hostages left alive in Gaza
"Out of 59 hostages, 24 are alive - but my understanding now is that that number is even smaller," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he understands that there are fewer than 24 Israeli hostages alive in Gaza.
"Out of 59 hostages, 24 are alive - but my understanding now is that that number is even smaller," Trump said.
Trump's cabinet reshuffle: Good for Israel at UN, not so clear on Hamas, Iran - analysis
Both jobs in the hands of one person are not only unconventional but borderline unworkable. The responsibilities of these two roles often conflict.
Imagine this: The president of the United States is in the Situation Room during a national emergency. At his side should be the national security advisor—his closest, most consistent strategic counsel. But in this case, that advisor is on the other side of the world, representing the US at a summit in Tokyo, shaking hands and posing for press photos as the secretary of state.
Who, then, is in the room with the president?
IDF abandons elite Yahalom Unit soldier in Gaza for over 40 minutes
The incident happened on Tuesday when Yahalom was operating on tunnels in the Rafah area, when the unit exited the area without him.
An IDF soldier from the Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom Unit was abandoned within Gaza for over 40 minutes, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.
The incident happened on Tuesday when Yahalom was operating on tunnels in the Rafah area, when the unit exited the area without him.
Druze protesters denounce Syrian violence, light tire fires, block intersections in north Israel
Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community, and MK Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beytenu) issued a joint statement asking activists to clear the roads and return home.
Members of Israel's Druze community protested against anti-Druze violence in Syria on Thursday night by blocking the Kabri Intersection, east of northern Israel's Nahariya, KAN News reported.
Israel's worst enemy: Not Hamas, not Hezbollah; experts say it's climate change
When we think about the biggest threats to our country, usually Hamas or Hezbollah come to mind. But these experts explained that when looking to the future, we need to start looking inward.
The Jewish state, now marking its 77th year of independence, is expected to be much hotter in seven decades.
Without proper long-term planning, Israel might become an urban heat island due to fierce sun radiation and water concerns, the head of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design's Urban Design program, Danielah Smits-Possek, told The Jerusalem Post.
Netanyahu claims 18 arrests in Israel fires, police surprised
The cause of the extensive fires, which have caused widespread damage to the Jerusalem Hills area, remains unclear.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that 18 individuals had been arrested on suspicion of arson, adding that one of them was caught "in the act" on Thursday afternoon at the International Bible Quiz.
However, police sources told N12 on Thursday that they were surprised by this assertion, as they were only aware of three confirmed arrests.
IDF conducts airstrike near Damascus's presidential palace - report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that this was due to Israel not allowing any danger to the Druze community, their offices announced in a joint statement.
The IDF conducted an airstrike in Damascus near the presidential palace early on Friday morning, according to Israeli media.
After the blast: Yemenis face airstrikes, hunger, and international indifference
A deadly strike on a Saada detention center highlights growing concerns about American operations in Yemen and the war’s intensifying humanitarian toll
Since January 2024, American and British military strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen have intensified in response to Red Sea shipping disruptions, hitting dozens of targets across Sanaa, Saada, Hodeida, and other governorates.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.