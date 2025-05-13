Edan Alexander could meet Trump in Qatar, Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman laid to rest
“Within days, things are going to happen in Gaza — things you’ve never seen before," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the War Wounded Forum on Monday.
According to a handout, the prime minister met with wounded soldiers for an hour and a half and listened to the soldiers' stories of heroism and injury.
A hero's welcome: Awaiting the return of Edan Alexander
Reporters Notebook: Along the border with Gaza, people gathered to welcome Edan Alexander back to Israel
Route 232 on the Gaza border is quiet and dry. Many symbols and memorials from the October 7 massacre line the road. The concrete bus shelters near Kibbutz Re’im and Alumim are covered with stickers commemorating the fallen. The area of the Nova festival is packed with cars.
These were all areas that were involved in the massacre 584 days ago. The ever-present memory of the last nineteen months of war is tangible here.Go to the full article >>
Watch: Netanyahu: 'Edan Alexander released because of IDF pressure, US diplomatic efforts'
Israeli officials expressed their joy at Alexander's return, but noted that returning the remaining 58 hostages from Hamas captivity was of the upmost priority.
"Trump told me: 'I am committed to Israel. I am committed to continuing to work with you in close cooperation' to achieve all our war objectives: to free all the hostages and to defeat Hamas," he said.
Edan Alexander to meet Trump in Qatar if he wishes, family tells Ynet
The president's arrival in Saudi Arabia will take place just one day after Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, helped facilitate the release of Alexander.
Released Israeli hostage Edan Alexander will meet US President Donald Trump in Qatar if he wishes and his medical condition allows it, his family told Ynet Monday evening ahead of his release from Hamas captivity.
"I'm very happy he'll meet Trump, who made every effort and is a good emissary of the Holy One, blessed be He. Thank God the administration cared about him," Alexander's grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, said, according to Ynet.
Edan Alexander to undergo medical testing before potential Qatar meeting with Trump
Alexander is considered at increased risk for complications such as blood clots, particularly dangerous during air travel.
After enduring 583 days of torture in Hamas captivity, Edan Alexander is expected to undergo a series of comprehensive medical tests in the coming hours. The results will determine his overall health and whether he is fit to fly to Qatar for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Alexander, who was reportedly handcuffed for months and suffered from extreme malnutrition, is considered at increased risk for complications such as blood clots, particularly dangerous during air travel.Go to the full article >>
Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman is laid to rest at military funeral in Holon
Feldman fought in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub between Israel and Syria in June 1982, in which six soldiers were declared missing in action. His remains were recovered from Syria after 43 years.
The remains of Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman were laid to rest during a military funeral attended by hundreds at the Holon Military Cemetery on Monday.
'Welcome home': Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin share message to Edan Alexander
Jon Polin shared how, since October 7, they have come to know and love the entire Alexander family. “Today, we are celebrating with all of you,” he said.
Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, the parents of slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, voiced their relief and solidarity with the family of Edan Alexander following his release on Monday from Hamas captivity after 584 days.
Syrian president to skip Baghdad summit due to threats on his life: Syrian Media Office to TML
The high-ranking source added that Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani will instead lead the Syrian delegation.
A senior official in the Syrian presidency confirmed to The Media Line that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will not attend the 34th Arab League Summit scheduled to take place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on Saturday, May 17.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.