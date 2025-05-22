Sirens blare as IDF intercepts Houthi missile, 100 UN aid trucks transferred to Gaza
Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha rejects Netanyahu’s claim on Oct 7 • Netanyahu: 20 hostages are still alive, Israel has brought back 148 alive • Former hostage Doron Katz-Asher asks for financial help
IDF intercepts Houthi missile that triggered sirens in central Israel
Magen David Adom said that there were no reports of injuries, except for a single case of a man who was injured on the way to a protected area.
The IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday morning, the military reported.
Magen David Adom reported no injuries, except for one man who was hurt while heading to a protected area.
Landings at Ben-Gurion Airport have resumed after being temporarily suspended due to the missile alert, Ynet reported.
Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha rejects Netanyahu’s claim that ‘nothing happened’ there on Oct 7
The kibbutz emphasized that four of its residents were killed during the attack. “They are not ‘nothing,’” the community said.
Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement at a Wednesday press conference “shocking and inaccurate” after he said that “nothing happened in Ein Hashlosha,” in regards to the October 7 massacre.
The kibbutz emphasized that four of its residents were killed during the attack: Rami Negbi, Noa Glazberg, Silvia Mirensky, and Marcelle Taljah. “They are not ‘nothing,’” the community said.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: 20 hostages are still alive, Israel has brought back 148 alive
In his first press conference since 2024, Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the IDF's fighting in Lebanon led to the fall of the Assad regime.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his first press conference since December 2024 on Wednesday, calling the offensive in Gaza “an unprecedented operation in the history of wars” and publicly stating that there are 20 hostages still alive in Gaza.
“We have returned, so far, 197 hostages, of whom 148 are alive. Twenty are alive; we will return them all,” he said.Go to the full article >>
Former hostage Doron Katz-Asher comes to 'difficult' decision to ask for public financial help
"I realize I can't do this alone. The emotional burden is heavy, and the financial fears are real. I never thought I would ask for help," Doron Katz-Asher shared.
Doron Katz-Asher, a former hostage who was kidnapped along with her young daughters on October 7, appealed to the public for financial help to rehabilitate and rebuild her future in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.
In the post, Katz-Asher shared a photo taken shortly after giving birth to her baby girl. The image is captioned with the words: “We stand for Doron’s healing.”Go to the full article >>
IDF: 100 UN aid trucks transferred to Gaza through Kerem Shalom
The UN reported that none of its supplies had been able to leave the loading area as it was 'insecure,' at risk of looting.
100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid from the UN and the international community, including flour, baby food, and medical equipment, were transferred on Wednesday through the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza, the military said.
All aid was transferred only after a thorough security inspection by personnel from the Defense Ministry's Crossing Points Authority, the IDF noted.Go to the full article >>
IDF makes consistent progress against Hamas, but strategic picture remains murky
Military kills another Hezbollah commander • Soldier killed in Gaza • Air defense shoots down rocket from Gaza
The IDF’s broader invasion of Gaza with five divisions continued to proceed on Wednesday, but reports of its progress remained vague.
So far, a couple of hundred terrorists have been killed by this broader invasion, but a larger number of Gazan civilians have been killed or wounded, according to Palestinian reports.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.