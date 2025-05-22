Sirens blare as IDF intercepts Houthi missile, 100 UN aid trucks transferred to Gaza

Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

The IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday morning, the military reported.

Magen David Adom reported no injuries, except for one man who was hurt while heading to a protected area.

Landings at Ben-Gurion Airport have resumed after being temporarily suspended due to the missile alert, Ynet reported.





