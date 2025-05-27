Gaza humanitarian group begins distribution of food aid, Houthi missiles triggers sirens in W. Bank
Father of released hostage says Trump must put pressure on Netanyahu • Israel facing dangerous shift in relations with Egypt • IDF reportedly enters south Lebanon
IDF identifies Houthi missile launched from Yemen
The IDF identified a missile from the Houthi terrorist organization that was fired from Yemen early Tuesday morning, the military announced.
IAF defense systems are preparing to intercept the missile.Go to the full article >>
Gaza humanitarian group begins distribution of food aid in Gaza
“It is clear that Hamas is threatened by this new operating model and will do everything in its power to see it fail,” the foundation said in its statement.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it has begun distributing food aid in the Gaza Strip, with additional aid trucks scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.
In a statement, the foundation also condemned threats from Hamas targeting humanitarian organizations supporting aid distribution at GHF’s Safe Distribution Sites. It further accused the terror group of trying to prevent Palestinians from accessing humanitarian supplies at the designated locations.Go to the full article >>
Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire deal proposal attributed to Witkoff, official says
Witkoff rejected the notion that Hamas had accepted the offer for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, as did an Israeli official.
Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal it attributed to US special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official close to the group told Reuters on Monday.
The new proposal, which sees the release of 10 hostages and 70 days of truce, was reportedly received by Hamas through mediators.Go to the full article >>
Lebanese PM: 'Days of spreading the Iranian revolution are over'
Nawaf Salam also asserted that Israel was occupying Lebanese territory.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asserted that his government would not be cooperating closely with Iran in a Monday interview with Sky News Arabia.
“The days of spreading the Iranian revolution are over. We will not remain silent about weapons in Lebanon that are outside the control of the government.”Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: I hope we will have news about the hostages 'today or tomorrow'
On Monday, Hamas claimed to agree to the Witkoff Framework for a ceasefire, but the US special envoy rejected it.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he hopes for news regarding the hostages held in Gaza in the coming week, possibly as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
עדכון ממני אליכם מאחד הרחובות העתיקים ביותר בירושלים >> pic.twitter.com/ASDINwIccO— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 26, 2025
"I hope we will have news regarding the hostages today or tomorrow," he said.
An official source told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu was not referring to anything specific.Go to the full article >>
Father of released hostage says Trump must 'save Israeli captives' by putting pressure on Netanyahu
Citing the return of his own son from Hamas captivity, he noted his wish for the families of the remaining hostages "to experience the same peace and closure."
The remaining hostages in Hamas captivity can only be saved if US President Donald Trump applies pressure on all parties involved to end the Gaza war, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote Hebrew University professor Jonathan Dekel-Chen in a commentary for the American news source US News & World Report last week.
Dekel-Chen is the father of former hostage Sagui, who was released by the Hamas terrorist organization in mid-February.Go to the full article >>
IDF enters south Lebanon, advances several hundred meters - report
Israeli soldiers were reportedly advancing with two bulldozers into their northern neighbor and searching houses in the Mais al-Jabal area.
An IDF infantry force entered southern Lebanon 200 meters east of the municipality of Mais al-Jabal, Army Radio reported Monday night, citing Lebanese reports.
Israeli soldiers reportedly advanced several hundred meters into Lebanese territory.
בלבנון מדווחים: כוחות קרקעיים של צה"ל נכנסו לדרום לבנון, סמוך למיס אלג'בל, והתקדמו כמה מאות מטרים בשטח@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/NEwmoYjYVv— גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 26, 2025
Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.