Fighters, not explosives, are the key in Jenin - analysis

In Vietnam, before eventually being roundly defeated by the Vietnamese, the US military famously tried to sugarcoat that it was losing, by citing statistics of how many Vietnamese it had killed in a given time period.

Without getting into the politics or morality, tactically, the US still lost the war because there were, in relative terms, an unlimited number of Vietnamese willing to die to oust the US and the numbers the US killed were small compared to the whole population – even if far more Vietnamese died than Americans.

Israel has a parallel, but different problem in Jenin.

The IDF's accomplishments in Jenin

The Jenin fighters are what matters and, so far, Israel has mostly managed to destroy or neutralize only infrastructure.

The IDF continues to trumpet hundreds or thousands of improvised explosives and weapons which it destroyed or seized.

IDF soldiers take up a defensive position in the Jenin refugee camp on July 4, 2023 during a large-scale IDF operation in the area. (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

But improvised explosives are easy to replace. That should be obvious when the IDF captured so many all in one city alone. Imagine how many tens of thousands of improvised explosives may be throughout the West Bank or could be reproduced over time.

For Israel to make any sustained dent in terror in Jenin, it needs to arrest or neutralize 300 suspected terrorists in a city of 49,000, and then it may need to do the same again at some point.

To date, around 12 Palestinians were killed in battle with IDF forces, dozens were wounded and 30 were sent for extensive interrogation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency.)

After all of that, half or more of the fighters in Jenin either fled or hid.

So when the IDF highlights neutralizing over 1000 improvised explosives and weapons and only having killed 12 Palestinians, really this is its backup headline to cover for the fact that it launched a massive operation which left most of the fighters at large.

In other words, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant essentially said on Wednesday, the IDF will need to return to Jenin if it wants to even have a chance of more fully reducing the terror apparatus there.

And yet, returning to the Vietnam analogy (without comparing the politics or morality of the completely different conflicts), even if the IDF at some point later arrests or kills all of the 300 suspected terrorists, more are likely to come out of the woodworks. They could be friends or relatives of those killed or arrested - or random Palestinians who saw a YouTube video or had a variety of other negative experiences which convinced them to use violence against the IDF.

In that case, until a broader military or diplomatic solution comes forward, the only chance Israel has for a longer break from problems in Jenin would be if the remaining suspected terrorists decide to stay “underground.” Having seen the IDF’s superior airpower and that Gaza and Hezbollah did not really step up to fight with them in any serious way, some may throw in the towel and decide to focus more on school or work.

Seeing the parts of Jenin where there are destroyed streets and the parts which are relatively undamaged, some may conclude that they would rather remain in an undamaged area in the future.

In the meantime, it is best to be careful about being impressed by large statistics of achievements against terror. If the suspected terrorists are not neutralized or arrested, and if they can be easily replaced, Israel will likely not get anything more than temporary quiet from Jenin.