What’s next for IDF leadership?: Ground Forces Command chief Tamir Yadai resigns

Major-General Tamir Yadai, the head of the IDF's Ground Forces Command, is stepping down from his position for personal reasons, Walla reported on Tuesday.

Yadai informed Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of his intention to resign in the coming weeks. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved the request.

The IDF's General Staff has been on high alert recently due to the ongoing war, discussions about the prisoner exchange deal, and other anticipated changes within the General Staff.

Yadai was considered a future candidate for the Deputy Chief of Staff position. However, according to assessments, the current Deputy Chief of Staff, Major-General Amir Baram, is not expected to finish his term soon.

In light of Yadai's resignation, the Chief of Staff will appoint a new Ground Forces Command chief, increasing the likelihood that Major-General Ori Gordin, Commander of the Northern Command, will serve as the next Deputy Chief of Staff.

It is important to note that there has been criticism of Major-General Gordin's conduct recently as Northern Command Commander during the conflict with Hezbollah.

Yadai's history in the IDF

Major-General Yadai, a highly respected officer in the defense establishment, began his service in the IDF in 1988 as a fighter in the 51st Battalion and has since risen through the ranks.

He commanded the 13th Battalion and the Egoz Unit, became the Golani Brigade commander at a young age, and emerged as one of the leading field commanders.

After the Second Lebanon War, he was given command of the Edom Formation. Since then, he has commanded the Judea and Samaria Division, the Home Front Command, Central Command, and finally, in his last role, the Ground Forces. He is regarded as one of the brightest minds in the General Staff.

At the beginning of the war, Yadai was among the generals who pushed for ground maneuvers and expressed confidence in the reserve forces.

In the last six months, he has worked to upgrade the capabilities of the ground forces and advance strategic procurement plans for the ground forces.