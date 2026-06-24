The IDF on Wednesday struck four rocket-firing positions that Hamas had constructed in Gaza after the October 2025 ceasefire. In fact, according to the IDF, Hamas constructed these platforms relatively recently.

This could indicate that the Gaza terror group is now working harder than before to redevelop rocket-firing capabilities against Israel to intimidate the Jewish state into heeding its demands.

Since October 2025, Hamas and Israel have been in a standoff, with the terror group demanding that Israel allow substantial moves toward rebuilding Gaza before it moves to any disarmament actions. Jerusalem, meanwhile, has said it would only allow broader rebuilding once Hamas at least significantly enters the disarmament process.

While months ago, there were rumors and reports that Hamas had agreed to partial disarmament in stages, since then – and especially since Iran was seen as pushing back on American power in the region – there has been little progress.

IDF strikes a Hezbollah launch position in Gaza (video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Increased pace of targeted killings of senior Hamas officials

Israel has also protested to the US that the 600-plus trucks per day of aid into Gaza are more than is needed and are just enriching Hamas, but Washington to date has rejected any reductions.

In the meantime, in recent months, the IDF, clearly with a green light from the US, has increased its pace of targeted killings of senior and mid-level Hamas officials.