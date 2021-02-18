Education Min. releases new Purim celebration guidelines for schools

Any educational institution that is allowed to be physically open according to the Health Ministry, will also be allowed to celebrate Purim in-person this year, according to a series of guidelines released by the Education Ministry on Thursday. Schools that are conducting long-distanced learning will be allowed to operate their Purim celebrations in open, outdoor spaces, with at-most 20 people present. This year, Purim will take place on Friday February 26, with the exception of Jerusalem, where it will take place on the following Sunday. The ministry noted that even if a costume includes a mask, that wouldn't nullify the legal responsibility to wear one as usual. These allowances are subject to change at any time by the health ministry based on infection rates and case numbers. Students wishing to gift each other mishloah manot, or small meals given between acquaintances on Purim, will be able to do so under two conditions: the food must be be in a closed package, and may only be handed over at the end of the school day. Additionally, no celebrations that could lead to a gathering of a crowd will be allowed, even outdoors. In the same spirit, no outside organizations that aren't regularly coming into the school building, or even parents, will be allowed into the school vicinity during the day.
As far as family and community guidelines go, the coronavirus cabinet approved an outline on Monday that allows holiday meals to be held with nuclear family members, and also permits synagogues to operate at 50% capacity for those vaccinated, or 10 worshipers indoors and 20 outdoors. On Purim, the Jewish people are commanded to listen to a reading of the Scroll of Esther twice, in the evening and in the morning.Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.